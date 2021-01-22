A new report says Apple has plans to bring cellular connectivity and Face ID to Macs of the future.

In a report about Apple's new upcoming MacBook Air, Mark Gurman notes the following:

Apple has also developed underlying Mac support for both cellular connectivity — the ability for Macs to connect to the internet via smartphone networks — and Face ID, the company's facial recognition system. But neither feature appears to be coming soon. To that end, Face ID had originally been planned to arrive in this year's iMac redesign, but it's now unlikely to be included in the first iteration of the new design.

The comment comes as part of a larger report about Apple's brand new upcoming MacBook Air, which could debut as soon as later this year. From the earlier report: