Soundform EliteSource: Belkin

What you need to know

  • The new speaker comes out this spring at a surprisingly low price.
  • Belkin and FIT merged in 2018.
  • You can use the speaker to fast-charge your other devices.

Belkin International and Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) have unveiled a new smart speaker in partnership with high-end audio brand Devialet. The Soundform Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker + Wireless Charger launches later this year for $299.

First announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, the new speaker features high-fidelity sound (up to 90dB SPL of max volume), fast wireless charging, and integration with the Google Voice Assistant. With these features, users can charge their mobile devices, play music, and connect other Google Assistant-enabled speakers for a multi-room experience.

Our favorite VPN service is more affordable now than ever before

According to Steve Malony, SVP, Belkin International:

Belkin is excited about the potential that both the Soundform Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker + Wireless Charger and the partnership with Devialet unlock for us as a brand. Our heritage in audio, leadership in fast wireless charging, and Devialet's acoustic expertise allow us to make products for consumers that are both exceptional and convenient.

Soundform EliteSource: Belkin

Belkin and FIT merged in 2018 to create an enlarged consumer electronic company that includes Belkin, Linksys, Wemo, and Phyn products. French-based Devialet was founded in 2008 and offers innovative high-end speakers and amplifiers.

The Soundform Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker + Wireless Charger launches this spring. It arrives in black and white.