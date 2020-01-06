What you need to know
- The new speaker comes out this spring at a surprisingly low price.
- Belkin and FIT merged in 2018.
- You can use the speaker to fast-charge your other devices.
Belkin International and Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) have unveiled a new smart speaker in partnership with high-end audio brand Devialet. The Soundform Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker + Wireless Charger launches later this year for $299.
First announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, the new speaker features high-fidelity sound (up to 90dB SPL of max volume), fast wireless charging, and integration with the Google Voice Assistant. With these features, users can charge their mobile devices, play music, and connect other Google Assistant-enabled speakers for a multi-room experience.
According to Steve Malony, SVP, Belkin International:
Belkin is excited about the potential that both the Soundform Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker + Wireless Charger and the partnership with Devialet unlock for us as a brand. Our heritage in audio, leadership in fast wireless charging, and Devialet's acoustic expertise allow us to make products for consumers that are both exceptional and convenient.
Belkin and FIT merged in 2018 to create an enlarged consumer electronic company that includes Belkin, Linksys, Wemo, and Phyn products. French-based Devialet was founded in 2008 and offers innovative high-end speakers and amplifiers.
The Soundform Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker + Wireless Charger launches this spring. It arrives in black and white.
OtterBox and PopSockets collaborate on a sleek new iPhone case
OtterBox cases are known for having excellent smartphone protection, and PopSockets PopGrips are known for giving you a secure grip on your phone. The two companies have collaborated on several cases, and the latest is the slim and trim Figura Series.
South Korean investors are choosing Apple over Samsung
Apple is proving popular with investors in Samsung's back yard, according to the Korea Securities Depository. And they should know.
Analyst thinks Apple is doomed and will lose a third of its value in 2020
Goldman Sachs analyst David Kostin thinks AAPL is in line to lose a third of its value this year.
Turn your sound up to 11 with these fantastic speakers for your Mac
A great set of speakers can turn your Mac from squeaking mouse to roaring lion. Here's how!