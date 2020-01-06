Belkin International and Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) have unveiled a new smart speaker in partnership with high-end audio brand Devialet. The Soundform Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker + Wireless Charger launches later this year for $299.

First announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, the new speaker features high-fidelity sound (up to 90dB SPL of max volume), fast wireless charging, and integration with the Google Voice Assistant. With these features, users can charge their mobile devices, play music, and connect other Google Assistant-enabled speakers for a multi-room experience.

According to Steve Malony, SVP, Belkin International: