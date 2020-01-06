Belkin International and Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) have revealed new products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. Chargers and power accessories have been announced, along with new smart home innovations that include 5G, WiFi 6, and home scene control.

Charging

The first two new products are Boost Charge wall chargers and power banks that feature USB-C. The former offers GaN technology, which allows for efficient fast charging in smaller, more compact designs than traditional chargers. The GaN wall comes are ideally designed to charge both smartphones and laptops, depending on the model.

The Belkin USB-C GaN Charger 30W efficiently charges a MacBook Air and has a foldable plug for ease and portability when traveling, while the Belkin USB-C GaN Charger 60W is the go-to solution for MacBook Pro charging. The Belkin USB-C GaN Charger 68W offers two USB-C ports with Intelligent Power Sharing. It also has a foldable plug that makes it a great travel solution.

The 10K Boost Charge USB-C Power Bank features an 18W USB-C output with Power Delivery, which promises 50 percent iPhone charging in 30 minutes. At the same time, you can charge a second device up to 12W using the USB-A port.

The 20K Boost Charge USB-C Power Bank offers 30W of charging power and promises up to 28 hours of extra battery life for your computer. You can also charge a second device up to 12W using the USB-A port. This model also includes a 2-foot USB-C-to-USB-C cable for the fast charging of the actual battery charger.