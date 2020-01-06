What you need to know
- Smart home innovations from Wemo and Linksys have been announced.
- Belkin offers new wall chargers and power banks for your favorite mobile devices and accessories.
- The new products begin shipping this spring.
Belkin International and Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) have revealed new products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. Chargers and power accessories have been announced, along with new smart home innovations that include 5G, WiFi 6, and home scene control.
Charging
The first two new products are Boost Charge wall chargers and power banks that feature USB-C. The former offers GaN technology, which allows for efficient fast charging in smaller, more compact designs than traditional chargers. The GaN wall comes are ideally designed to charge both smartphones and laptops, depending on the model.
The Belkin USB-C GaN Charger 30W efficiently charges a MacBook Air and has a foldable plug for ease and portability when traveling, while the Belkin USB-C GaN Charger 60W is the go-to solution for MacBook Pro charging. The Belkin USB-C GaN Charger 68W offers two USB-C ports with Intelligent Power Sharing. It also has a foldable plug that makes it a great travel solution.
The 10K Boost Charge USB-C Power Bank features an 18W USB-C output with Power Delivery, which promises 50 percent iPhone charging in 30 minutes. At the same time, you can charge a second device up to 12W using the USB-A port.
The 20K Boost Charge USB-C Power Bank offers 30W of charging power and promises up to 28 hours of extra battery life for your computer. You can also charge a second device up to 12W using the USB-A port. This model also includes a 2-foot USB-C-to-USB-C cable for the fast charging of the actual battery charger.
For wireless charging, Belkin has introduced a range of new Boost Chargers, many of which complement Apple devices. For example, there's the Boost Charge 3 in 1 Wireless Charger for iPhone + Apple Watch + AirPods, and Boost Charge Charging Stand + Speaker. With the Boost Charge Dual Wireless Charging Pads 10W, you can charge two smartphones at once.
There's also the new Boost Charge Wireless Car Charger + Vent Mount 10W and Boost Charge Portable Wireless Charger + Stand 10W Special Edition.
Ready for 5G, Wifi 6, and more
Belkin's Linksys division is introducing new products for 5G and Wifi 6. For the former, there's the Linksys 5G Mobile Hotspot, Linksys 5G Modem, and Linksys Velop 5G Mesh Gateway, while the latter offers the Dual-Band Mesh WiFi 6 router and Velop WiFi 6 System.
Over at Wemo, Belkin has announced the Wemo Stage and WiFi Smart Plug. The first fits in Wemo and Decora faceplates and is also removable as a remote control for ease of use. Using it, you can create custom scenes and themes for lights and other smart products using Apple HomeKit and Siri. The new Smart Plug offers wireless control for connected devices such as lamps, heaters, fans, and more.
Belkin and FIT merged in 2018 to create an enlarged consumer electronic company that includes Belkin, Linksys, Wemo, and more products.
You can expect to see Belkin's new products begin arriving on the market in the spring. Be on the lookout for product reviews at iMore in the coming weeks and months.
