CES is always a good bet for throwing up an interesting device or two, with the Mophie Powerstation Go being one of the first to catch our eye. See, it's a wireless charger for your iPhone that's attached to a giant battery pack. And that battery pack can jump-start your car, too. And it's available in multiple colors.

I forgot to mention the two USB-A ports, didn't I?

There's a lot going on with this charger but that's a good thing. Charlie Quong, vice president of product, power at ZAGG Brands, says that this thing can even get SUVs back on the road in no time at all. All thanks to a massive 44,400mWh battery pack.

Let's not forget the AC power outlet, too.