What you need to know
- New research from the creator of Flotato suggests Chrome uses 10x the amount of RAM that Safari does on macOS.
- In one stress test it was as high as 24x...
New research from Flotato creator Morten Just has revealed Chrome uses 10x more memory than Safari when browsing on macOS.
In a recent blog post Just stated:
I reached a point where I could barely hear the podcast I was trying to listen to. That's how loud the fan was. Then I closed down all open Chrome windows, and a few minutes after, the fan went silent. So I decided to see if it was just me.
I ran the 2-tab test in a completely fresh macOS install on a virtual machine. Then I ran the 54-tabs test on my own Big Sur installation, but with all extensions disabled. To record a usage snapshot ~250 times per second, I used psrecord.
The results
Testing the browsers by visiting Twitter, opening a new tab with Gmail and then checking an email, Just found the following results:
Yikes. Just found that Chrome reached 1GB of RAM usage using just two tabs, whilst Safari in the same scenario only used 80MB. Flotato, Just's lightweight version of Chrome that turns web pages into app windows, used even less memory.
However, as most of you know, two tabs can kindly be described as "rookie numbers". In a stress test where Just opened 54 tabs, he found that each Chrome tab used on average 290MB of ram, compared to 12MB on Safari, that's 24x as much!
Suspicious of the numbers and whether the virtual machine was hampering results, the same tests were repeated on a regular Mac running Big Sur (and a 16-inch MBP with an i9 processor and 32GB of RAM at that). The results were worse.
A notorious memory hog, the results aren't too surprising. Last year Jonathan Morrison managed to max out Apple's Mac Pro using 6,000 Google Chrome tabs.
iPads and AirTags might be the only Apple announcements in March
A new snipper from Jon Prosser states that he has only heard about iPads and AirTags coming from Apple in March, suggesting there might not be anything else to look forward to.
These teachers believe the future of education lies with the iPad
In the education space, the iPad has made significant inroads, but many teachers believe there's a lot left to be accomplished.
Apple in talks with 'multiple suppliers' for Apple Car LiDAR tech
A new report says Apple is in multiple discussions with suppliers of LiDAR tech for its Apple Car.
Looking for a DVD drive for your Mac mini? Check these out
If you find yourself looking for a DVD drive for your Mac mini, here are a few options to consider.