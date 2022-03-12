The popular Mac backup tool ChronoSync has a big new version 10 update out and it brings bootable backups back for macOS Big Sur and macOS Monterey users.

The return of bootable backups is a big deal for users of the most recent macOS Monterey update and means that users of ChronoSync can now create bootable backups that are not only easy to create, but also easy to maintain to ensure they have the latest data, too.

ChronoSync 10 features the return of the simple Bootable Backups for Big Sur and Monterey. Since Catalina, Apple split the main drive into two volumes: System and Data. Starting with Big Sur you could no longer copy the System volume. ChronoSync's approach to creating bootable backups on Big Sur was a bit cumbersome. It ignored the System volume and could only sync the Data volume which was a less than ideal scenario. ChronoSync 10 takes advantage of Apple's APFS replication utility (called ASR) to create a cloned image on the destination volume. Once the full system clone is made, ChronoSync will only handle the Data volume in subsequent syncs. This approach creates bootable backups that are straightforward and easy to maintain.

ChronoSync v10 also adds improved support for iCloud — the app can now both back up iCloud data as well as synchronize other data directly to iCloud ensuring it syncs with all Macs signed into the same Apple ID.

ChronoSync 10 contains direct iCloud support which is two features in one. First, the ability to synchronize directly to iCloud storage. Files synchronized to iCloud will propagate to all other devices that you have associated with that same Apple ID for easy access. Second the ability to backup files from iCloud. ChronoSync 10 is the only tool for macOS that offers an efficient way to backup your iCloud storage to another device (or cloud storage service).

Those keen to learn more about the iCloud capabilities in particular can read about it on the ChronoSync website.

There's a lot more in this new ChronoSync v10 update and you can read all about it in the release notes. Those with ChronoSync installed can download the update now. Everyone else can get it direct from the ChronoSync website with prices starting at $49.99 for a single user license.