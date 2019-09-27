Colgate Connect, the companion app for Colgate's Smart Electronic Toothbrush E1, has been updated for iOS 13. The update, released September 26 provides a new user interface for iOS 13. Perhaps more excitingly, Colgate Connect can now comes with HealthKit integration. This means it can be tracked in the Health app along with all of your other health metrics. If you go to the Health app on your iPhone, tap "Browse" and then select "Other Data" you'll find a category for "Toothbrushing". Minutes can be entered manually or tracked automatically with a Bluetooth-enable toothbrush, like the E1!.

The Colgate Connect E1 uses Smart sensors to track every tooth in your mouth as you brush so you know where you have (and haven't) brushed. It also gives you feedback on how to improve your brushing technique. You can even use family mode to make sure the rest of your family are keeping pace!

Colgate Connect's companion app is available to download now and can be used on iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. It requires iOS 9 or later.