Pastel was designed with artists in mind, giving them a way to create color palettes on their iPhone and iPad. But you can do so much more with it after developer Steve Troughton-Smith updated the app with support for iOS 14's Home screen widgets.

Pastel is an app for amateur developers & artists (like us!) that lets you build up a library of color palettes to use in your projects.

Anyone putting a widget on their Home screen can do anything from creating their favorite flag to wearing their colors with pride, as the developer says. For me, I just want to put some soothing pastel colors onto my Home screen that fit in with my overall Home Screen Aesthetic. Because that's a thing we do in 2020.

Show me your best iOS 14 homescreen widget setups with Pastel 😄 https://t.co/Na5lYqGm55 pic.twitter.com/3Hvip9uSU2 — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) October 2, 2020

You can download the updated Pastel from the App Store for free now. There is an in-app purchase option available or those who want more palettes to play with as well.