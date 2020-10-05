What you need to know
- Pastel has been updated to add support for iOS 14's Home screen widgets.
- Users can now put stunning slabs of color right onto your Home screen.
- You can create flags, or just enjoy your favorite colors.
Pastel was designed with artists in mind, giving them a way to create color palettes on their iPhone and iPad. But you can do so much more with it after developer Steve Troughton-Smith updated the app with support for iOS 14's Home screen widgets.
Pastel is an app for amateur developers & artists (like us!) that lets you build up a library of color palettes to use in your projects.
Anyone putting a widget on their Home screen can do anything from creating their favorite flag to wearing their colors with pride, as the developer says. For me, I just want to put some soothing pastel colors onto my Home screen that fit in with my overall Home Screen Aesthetic. Because that's a thing we do in 2020.
You can download the updated Pastel from the App Store for free now. There is an in-app purchase option available or those who want more palettes to play with as well.
