It's less than a month away from the release of Pokémon Sword and Shield, but that hasn't stopped several gamers from leaking specific creatures from the Galar region Pokédex. We've collected the images and names of each of these Pokémon leaks in one place so you can see them all from one convenient location.

Just keep in mind that since these are leaks, it's possible that some of these are fakes. We'll keep an eye out and will update this section as more pocket monsters are revealed.

There are some serious spoilers ahead! Turn back now if you don't want to see anything.

All Gen 8 Pokémon Sword and Shield leaks

Grookey evolutions

Grookey's final evolution, Rillaboom, looks like he'd be the leader of the drum section for college football.

Grookey evolution Pokemon Sword and ShieldSource: The Pokemon Company and 4Chan

Grookey (Grass) --> ??? (Grass) --> Rillaboom (Grass)

Sobble evolutions

This slinky water Pokémon ends up looking like some kind of spy.

Sobble evolution Pokekmon Sword and ShieldSource: The Pokemon Company and 4Chan

Sobble (Water) --> Sizzle (Water) --> Intellion (Water)

Scorebunny evolutions

Scorebunny's final evolution looks like he would be the mascot for a sports team.

Scorebunny evolutions Pokemon Sword and ShieldSource: The Pokemon Company and 4Chan

Scorebunny (Fire) --> Rabboot (Fire) --> Cinderace (Fire)

Wooloo evolutions

We know that Wooloo turns into Dubwool, but we aren't sure what this final evolution's typing is.

Wooloo and Dubwool Pokemon Sword and ShieldSource: The Pokemon Company and 4Chan

Wooloo (Normal) --> Dubwool (???)

Chewtle evolutions

Some think Drednaw's pre-evolution is weird-looking while others find him adorable. We'll be curious to see if he's also Water type.

Chewtle and DrednawSource: @PKMNLeaks on Twitter and The Pokemon Company

Chewtle (???) --> Drednaw (Water)

Rookidee evolutions

Wondering how the flying taxi got his start? Here's every evolution leading up to Corviknight.

Rookidee Corvisquire and Corviknight Pokemon Sword and ShieldSource: Centro Leaks and The Pokemon Company

Rookidee (Flying) --> Corvisquire (Flying) --> Corviknight (Steel/Flying)

Galarian Ponyta evolutions

We were shocked to discover that the rainbow-maned Galarian Ponyta was Psychic type and not Fairy type. We'll have to see if the same holds true for Galarian Rapidash.

Galarian Ponyta and RapidashSource: The Pokemon Company and @InfamousTrainer on Twitter

Galarian Ponyta (Psychic) --> Galarian Rapidash (???)

Yamper evolutions

The queen is sure to be seen with a buzzing number of these electric canines.

Yamper and Bolthund Pokemon Sword and ShieldSource: The Pokemon Company and @LeaksSwsh on Twitter

Yamper (Electric) --> Boltund (Electric)

Impidimp evolutions

This mischeivious fellow jumped straight out of a fairytale. We'll be curious to see if his later two evolutions are still Dark/Fairy type or if they're something else.

Impidimp Pokemon Sword and ShieldMorgrem Pokemon Sword and ShieldGrimmsnarl Pokemon Sword and ShieldSource: Pokemon Database, and Know Your Meme

Impidimp (Dark/Fairy) --> Morgrem (???) --> Grimmsnarl (???)

Milcry evolutions

You should never cry over spilled milk, but the cuteness of these sweet evolutions might just move you to tears.

Milcry and Alcremie Pokemon Sword and ShieldSource: @selfproclaimed on Reddit and The Pokemon Company

Milcry (Fairy) --> Alcremie (Fairy)

Rolycoly evolutions

These charcoal Pokémon are a great way to allude to England's Industrial Revolution. Fittingly, they're all Rock/Fire types.

Rolycoly carkoal and Coalossal Pokemon Sword and ShieldSource: The Pokemon Company and @Uxinator on Reddit

Rolycoly (Rock) --> Carkoal (Rock/Fire) --> Coalossal (Rock/Fire)

Sinistea evolutions

I'm honestly in love with these spook-tea Pokémon evolutions. We know for sure that the second evolution is Ghost type, but we still need clarification on the first evolution.

Sinistea and Polteageist Pokemon Sword and ShieldSource: @gmenezm on Reddit and The Pokemon Company

Sinistea (???) --> Polteageist (Ghost)

Arrokuda evolutions

We aren't sure what these types these creatures are, but we wouldn't be surprised to learn they're Water and something else.

Arrokuda and BaraskewdaSource: @The_Devious on Twitter

Arrokuda (???) --> Baraskewda (???)

Unnamed Fox evolution

This gorgeous creature popped up online, but so far we don't know the names of the evolutions or their types. We'll update when we learn more.

unnamed fox Pokemon Sword and ShieldSource: @PKMNLeaks on Twitter

??? (???) --> ??? (???)

Purrzerker

We don't know much about these Pokémon other than they appear to be Galarian Meowth forms and/or their Galarian evolutions. We'll dig and see if we can learn more about them.

Purrzerker Pokemon Sword and ShieldSource: @PKMNLeaks on Twitter

Purrzerker (???)

Cufant evolution

These awesome looking elephany Pokémon have some interesting color variation. Unfortunately, we don't currently know what type either of them are.

Cufant and Copperajah Pokemon Sword and ShieldSource: @Pardusco on Reddit

Cufant (???) --> Copperajah (???)

Toxel evolution

I absolutely love this grumpy-looking purple dude and his Spyro-colored evolution. We'll have to wait and see if the evolved form is also Poison/Electric.

Unnamed dinosaur Pokemon Sword and ShieldSource: @The_Devious on Twitter and @InfamousTrainer on Twitter

Toxel (Poison/Electric) --> ??? (???)

Hattena evolution

It's hard to say what type these three will be. If I was to guess, I'd say either Normal or Fairy.

Hattenna Hattrem and Hatterene Pokemon Sword and ShieldSource: @PKMNLeaks on Twitter

Hattena (???) --> Hattrem (???) --> Hatterne (???)

Silcobra evolution

My guess is that these snakes are Ground-type Pokémon. Either way, I think they both have fun designs.

Silcobra and Sandacondra Pokemon Sword and ShieldSource: Know Your Meme

Silcobra (???) --> Sandacondra (???)

Sizzlepede evolution

No Pokémon game would be complete without a new batch of bugs. It looks like these are Fire types, but that hasn't been confirmed.

Sizzlepede and CentiskortchSource: @LeaksSwsh on Twitter

Sizzlepede (???) --> Centiskortch (???) --> ??? (???)

Clobbopus evolution

These sweet new Pokémon are Water and Fighting types. Look how the worried little guy becomes a confident boxer.

Clobbopus and GrapploctSource: @PKMNLeaks on Twitter

Clobbopus (Water/Fighting) --> Grapploct (Water/Fighting)

Snom evolution

Snom nom nom. Ooh, these Pokémon are so cute! They're both Ice/Bug types.

Snom and FrosmothSource: @The_Devious on Twitter

Snom (Ice/Bug) --> Frosmoth (Ice/Bug)

Blipbug evolution

This evolutionary trio are all Bug/Psychic types. It looks like it starts off like a caterpillar and eventually turns into a ladybug Pokémon.

Blipbug Dottler and OrbeetleSource: @The_Devious on Twitter

Blipbug (Bug/Psychic) --> Dottler (Bug/Psychic) --> Orbeetle (Bug/Psychic)

Skwovet evolution

D'aww! Look at those chubby cheeks! These Normal-type Pokémon definitely belong in the U.K.-inspired Galar region.

Skwovet and Greednet Source: @The_Devious on Twitter

Skwovet (Normal) --> Greedunt (Normal)

Cursola (Galarian Corsola) evolution

This haunting Galarian version is a statement on the current state of the ocean; sad and somber.

Cursola and PinchurchinSource: @InfamousTrainer on Twitter

Cursola (Ghost) -->Pinchurchin (???)

Galarian Mr. Mime

It looks like Mr. Mime has made some unfortunate life choices to get where he is now. We currently aren't sure what type this variant is.

Galarian Mr. MimeSource: 4Chan

Mr. Mime (???)

Mr. Rime

This guy looks like he'd either be Mr. Mime's best friend or his bitter rival. We're not sure what his type is just yet, but we'll update when we learn more.

Mr. RimeSource: 4Chan

Mr. Rime (???)

Indeedee

I can imagine this Pokémon turning to me after I've said something stupid and condescendingly saying, "indeed." It's absolutely adorable. We currently don't know this Pokémon's type.

IndeedeeSource: 4Chan

Indeedee (???)

Unnamed pengin evolution

We currently don't know that names of these adorable penguin Pokémon. Our guess is that they are Ice types, but we don't know for sure.

Unnamed penguin PokemonSource: @PKMNLeaks on Twitter

??? (???) --> ??? (???)

Stonejourner

Stonejourner is likely a Ground or Rock-type Pokémon seeing as how he resembles Stonehenge. We'll update when we learn more about it.

Stonejourner PokemonSource: 4Chan

Stonejourner (???)

Applin evolution

These adorable creatures appear to be apple Pokémon. Currently, it's unclear if there's a third evolution or not and we're not sure on their typing either.

Applin and FrappleSource: 4Chan

Applin (???) --> Flapple (???) --> ??? (???)

Dreepy evolution

This trio of Pokémon each have a head shaped somewhat like a paper airplane. We currently don't know their typing, but I'd guess it might be Flying type.

Dreepy Darkloak and Dragapult Pokemon Sword and ShieldSource: @CentroLeaks on Twitter

Dreepy (???) --> Darkloak (???) --> Dragapult (???)

Falinks

We don't know much about this caterpillar bug. It's likely that it has an evolution, but we don't know for sure.

Falinks Pokemon Sword and ShieldSource: @PKMNLeaks on Twitter

Falinks (???)

Darumaka evolution

Not sure if the name is trying to sound like the Three Musketeers' d'Artagnan or a variation of Orangutan. It does have a ape-like appearance, though. It looks like it's going to be an Ice type, but we don't know for sure.

Darumaka and DarmanitanSource: @drock_dale on Twitter

Darumaka (???) --> Darmanitan (???)

Fossil Pokémon

In Sword and Shield, you can choose a top fossil and a bottom fossil. Depending on which ones you choose, you'll get one of these four Pokémon.

Fossil Pokemon Dracozolt, Arctozolt, Dracovish, Arctovish Pokemon Sword and ShieldSource: 4Chan

  • Dracozolt (???)
  • Dracovish (???)
  • Arctozolt (???)
  • Arctovish (???)

Eternatus

This appears to be the legendary Pokémon for the Galar region. We currently don't know his type, but my guess is Psychic or Ghost.

Eternatus PokemonSource: @PKMNLeaks on Twitter

Eternatus (???)

So many new Pokémon!

There you have it. Every Pokémon that's been leaked so far. What do you think? Have we missed any? Do you love any of them? Do any of them seriously disappoint you? Tell us about it in the comments.

