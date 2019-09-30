Oh, and the concept might be for the most gorgeous gold iPhone we've ever seen.

We've been chewing on rumors of a new iPhone 4-like redesign of the 2020 iPhone since analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested it's in the cards . And now leaker and concept creator Ben Geskin has shared his take on what that might look like.

There are a couple of things of note about these renders, apart from the fact that we'd start lining up for one now if Apple told us this was the 2020 iPhone ahead of time.

First – and perhaps most notable – is the lack of a notch. We haven't seen any rumors to suggest that we will see the notch go away as soon as next year. And considering the intricacies of making that happen while retaining Face ID, we won't hold our breath. Geskin appears to have taken some liberties with the design there, but if Apple does delete the notch next year we obviously won't complain.

Moving on, there's the gold color. Whether you prefer a vibrant gold or something more subtle is subjective, but we can tell you right now that we're all about this gold. It's gold, but not too gold. You know?

We have to wrap things up with that metal band. It looks just like an iPhone 4 which is still as iconic today as it was when it was found in a bar way back when. We can't imagine many disagreeing, either.

Whether any of this turns out to be what we get come September 2020, who knows. We can hope, that's for sure. And if you want to see what that might look like in silver, we'll leave you with that. Just don't sit and stare at it all day, OK?