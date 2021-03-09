Corel has announced that its new CorelDRAW graphics suite for 2021 is coming to both iPad and Mac, bringing with it support for Apple silicon.

In a press release today the company stated:

Introducing the new CorelDRAW 2021 product lineup featuring professional graphic design software, CorelDRAW® Graphics Suite 2021. Available for Windows and Mac, the new suite doubles down on collaboration with access to next-generation tools that streamline the design and review process. Boost productivity with a flexible design space that empowers users to take control of projects and assets. Advanced illustration and photo editing capabilities make it faster than ever for designers to achieve their unique creative vision. And as our definition of workplaces is continuously redefined, CorelDRAW.app™ is now touch-optimized and available as an all-new iPad app, giving graphics pros new options to be creative anywhere, from virtually any device.

CorelDRAW can be used for illustration, typography, photo editing, and more. The 2021 suite brings a slew of new updates including a new dashboard, live comments, Microsoft Teams Integration, Multipage View, Multi-asset export, and more. Specifically for Apple, there's Apple silicon support:

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2021 for Mac is built to take advantage of the exceptional power and performance of the Apple M1 chip. Plus, enjoy menus, windows and views, fields and labels, buttons, and other UI elements that reflect the latest in macOS Big Sur.

The Suite is available at a subscription cost of $249 a year, or you can buy a permanent license for $499.

You can read the full release here.