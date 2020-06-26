What you need to know
- Craig Federighi joins MKBHD for an interview about WWDC.
- The two talk about macOS Big Sur, Siri, default apps, and more.
- The interview goes even further in-depth on the WVFRM podcast.
Craig Federighi, Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, has been making the rounds in the podcast world after taking the virtual stage for WWDC to announce the latest versions of iOS, macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS.
As part of that tour, Federighi sat down with tech YouTuber MKBHD for the WVFRM podcast. The two talked about macOS Big Sur's redesign, the latest updates to Siri, default apps for iOS and iPadOS, and even took a few seconds to discuss "Jiggle Mode".
MKBHD then took the highlights of the podcast and put them into a Q&A video which he posted to his YouTube channel.
If you'd like to listen to the full interview, the two go in-depth on all of the announcements from WWDC on the Waveform: The MKBHD Podcast, which is available now on Apple Podcasts.
"This year marked Apple's first completely online WWDC. After a wonderfully-produced event, we had the opportunity to sit down and chat with Apple's Senior VP of Software Engineering, Craig Federighi. We covered all the big news announced at WWDC, the advent of the term "Jiggly Mode", and more! Finally, we close out the episode with a post-interview chat about some of the biggest headlines from WWDC."
You can also watch the the Q&A video interview between Marques Brownlee and Craig Federighi below:
