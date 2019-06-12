Hype, a Mac app that allows you to easily create gorgeous and stunning animations and interactive content for the web, has recently received a big version 4.0 update. If you deal with web content at all, Hype is an invaluable tool to have in your arsenal.
In Hype 4.0, there is a new flagship feature called Vector Shapes with Shape Morphing. This new shape morphing algorithm intelligently interpolates between any two shapes, which also includes polygons, paths, or even smooth pencil drawings. Your shape paths can also be animated to produce some compelling build-in effects for arbitrary interaction from users.
"This update includes a cutting edge algorithm for shape morphing, which will allow designers and developers to spend more of their time thinking and making rather than being burdened with learning complex tools," said Jonathan Deutsch, founder and CEO of Tumult. "We also added the most popular user requests like Sprite Sheet importing and smooth page turn transitions between scenes. Like a chef's favorite knife becoming an extension of their body, good software is a tool that gets out of the way to become an extension of the designer"s mind. That was our goal with this version of Hype, and we believe users will agree we have achieved it."
Many HTML5 ads that you see on the web were probably created with software like Hype. The 4.0 update also supports those use cases with even more expanded capabilities, such as fallback images, CDN, and editable data attributes.
Other important new features in Hype 4 include:
- Sprite Sheet/Image Sequence Import
- Page turn transition
- Drop & Inset Shadows
- Skew
- Fallback images
- External editors
- Math equation timing functions
- Editable HTML Attributes
- Official CDN
- Physics API access
- iPhone X options
- Mojave UI polish
If you're interested in the full changelog for Hype 4.0, check out the entire version history on the Tumult website.
Hype has been used by major publications such as the Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal for things like infographics, advertising agencies for animated ads, K-12 and higher education schools to create interactive lessons, Apple and their iPad app Swift Playgrounds, ePub/iBook authors, and leading cultural institutions such as the Guggenheim Museum.
You can get Hype on the Mac App Store or the Tumult Store. For the free download, you get a 14-day trial that includes all functionality, as well as the document viewer mode. After the trial, you can decide between Standard or Professional. Hype Standard costs $50 and Professional is $100. If you are an existing Hype user, there is special upgrade pricing.
