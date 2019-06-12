Hype, a Mac app that allows you to easily create gorgeous and stunning animations and interactive content for the web, has recently received a big version 4.0 update. If you deal with web content at all, Hype is an invaluable tool to have in your arsenal.

In Hype 4.0, there is a new flagship feature called Vector Shapes with Shape Morphing. This new shape morphing algorithm intelligently interpolates between any two shapes, which also includes polygons, paths, or even smooth pencil drawings. Your shape paths can also be animated to produce some compelling build-in effects for arbitrary interaction from users.

"This update includes a cutting edge algorithm for shape morphing, which will allow designers and developers to spend more of their time thinking and making rather than being burdened with learning complex tools," said Jonathan Deutsch, founder and CEO of Tumult. "We also added the most popular user requests like Sprite Sheet importing and smooth page turn transitions between scenes. Like a chef's favorite knife becoming an extension of their body, good software is a tool that gets out of the way to become an extension of the designer"s mind. That was our goal with this version of Hype, and we believe users will agree we have achieved it."

Many HTML5 ads that you see on the web were probably created with software like Hype. The 4.0 update also supports those use cases with even more expanded capabilities, such as fallback images, CDN, and editable data attributes. Other important new features in Hype 4 include: Sprite Sheet/Image Sequence Import

Page turn transition

Drop & Inset Shadows

Skew

Fallback images

External editors

Math equation timing functions

Editable HTML Attributes

Official CDN

Physics API access

iPhone X options

Mojave UI polish If you're interested in the full changelog for Hype 4.0, check out the entire version history on the Tumult website.