What you need to know
- Dark Mode is finally coming to WhatsApp on iOS
- It was added as a feature in the latest WhatsApp beta, version 2.20.30.
- It's not certain when the feature will be rolled out to all users.
WhatsApp for iOS is finally getting Dark Mode after the feature was added for testing in the latest WhatsApp beta!
As reported by MacRumors:
Dark Mode is coming to WhatsApp for iOS soon. Users participating in the app's TestFlight beta program have spotted the setting in the latest testing notes, confirming that the dark theme setting is finally coming to iPhone.
The feature was recently added to WhatsApp for Android. Users can manually select Dark Mode, or they can set the app to match whatever state your phone is in, changing when your phone does. That feature is also in beta, and usually, it takes about a month for beta features to make their way to public builds.
This means that only those using the WhatsApp beta through the iOS TestFlight app will have access just now. Unfortunately, that beta is full, so you can't join up just now and get early access.
If you are on the WhatsApp Beta, you can enable Dark Mode by heading to your WhatsApp settings.
If you aren't a part of the WhatsApp beta, then we're afraid you'll just have to wait for now. However, as mentioned it usually takes about a month for beta features to appear in the publicly available version of WhatsApp.
Get ready for Dark Mode!
WhatsApp Messenger
Dark Mode is now available in the WhatsApp beta, so a public release is only a matter of time!
Download WhatsApp for iOs now, and get ready for the release of Dark Mode, coming soon!
