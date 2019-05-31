Best answer: Dauntless is touted as the first truly cross-platform game, but it isn't there yet. Now that they have the PlayStation 4, Xbox, and PC versions up and running, they are actively working on the Nintendo Switch version as we speak.

The gameplay really is a lot like Monster Hunter World. You select a hunt you want to go on and wait for the matchmaking to choose some companions. Once you have a team ready, you spawn down on the Isles ready for action. Then, all you need to do is find the Behemoth and kill it! Easy right?

You play a Slayer, one of the heroes of the Shattered Isles, your home in Dauntless. You go around the countryside slaying enormous monsters called Behemoths. These Behemoths are the currency of the realm and let you craft weapons, armor, potions, and all manner of other things to help you in your slaying.

Dauntless is the latest release from Epic Games — The makers of Fortnite and Unreal Tournament — and features giant-monster hunting gameplay and crafting.

It should be! But it isn't yet. Epic is rolling out the game to as many platforms as possible in the shortest period, but right now only the Xbox and PlayStation 4 have been opened up.

Unfortunately, Epic isn't giving us a timetable for the release of the Switch version, so we will just have to be patient until it releases. We will, of course, update you as soon as we know.

How much will it cost?

Nothing! Well ok, not nothing. The game itself is free to download and play, but Epic has learned a lot from Fortnite. There will be battle packs and in-game currency for you to buy, so you can purchase skins and potions to help you in game.

So far there is no sign of anything pay-to-win though there is an elite pack to help level you up to level 15 straight away. This doesn't do that much mechanically, and as the game is cooperative more than adversarial, it's actually an advantage for everyone if you level up quickly.

One word of caution. Like Fortnite, it is easy for young children to get carried away with buying pointless stuff for their game. You can easily limit this by purchasing E-Shop gift cards instead of adding your credit card onto your account.

If you add a $20 gift card to the E-Shop, your kids will only be able to spend that $20. With your credit card on there, they could potentially rack up huge bills. Be smart. Be safe.