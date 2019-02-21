Powerful solution Ecovacs Deebot 900 Inexpensive and effeicient iRobot Roomba 675 Here's one of Ecovacs' most feature-rich smart vacuum robots on the market. The Deebot 900 offers advanced features like navigation technology, intelligent mapping, and much more. However, with all those features comes a higher price tag. $400 at Amazon Pros Max power mode for extra suction

Offers voice control

Includes two main brushes Cons Limited battery life on max power While it is the cheapest model, the Roomba 675 still gets the job done — cleaning carpets or hardwood floors for up to 90 minutes between charges. It still has the same edge sweeping brush and ability to go under and around furniture as the more expensive models. It does lack some of the more advanced features, such as an invisible barrier detection, and it's not the most ideal for pet hair $270 at Amazon Pros Great value

Works with Alexa and Google Home

Larger dust bin Cons Struggles with pet hair

The Deebot 900 and Roomba 675 have a lot of similar features, but at the end of the day, the Roomba 675 is a budget smart vacuum that lacks some of the refinements that the Deebot 900 brings to the table.

A quick look at the specs

These two vacuums have a lot in common despite their different price points. The first thing you might notice is the Deebot 900 has a max power mode, which is great for cleaning carpets, picking up pet hair, or using in other high traffic areas of your home. However, using that max power mode reduces its battery life in half, meaning you'll get less cleaning done on the charge. The Deebot will return to it's charging station to fuel up when it needs to, but the Roomba has this feature too.

Both have an app that lets you schedule cleaning, set cleaning zones, and get notifications — like when something needs replacing or the dirt bin is full — but the Deebot app gives you a little more information when you're cleaning and lets you know exactly what has been vacuumed and what hasn't. They're also both compatible with smart voice assistants, although it's important to note if you're heavy into the Google Home platform, the Deebot 900 is only compatible with Alexa, whereas the Roomba is compatible with both Alexa and Google.

Deebot 900 Roomba 675 Price $400 $270 Battery life 90 mins (45 mins on max power) 90 mins Max power mode Yes No Schedule cleaning Yes Yes Brushes Two One Alexa Yes Yes Google Assitant No Yes

A lot of the differences between the Roomba 675 and Deebot 900 seem pretty negligible when you look at the chart up above, but both products have a few key difference that you should know about.

Due to the max power mode and its two brushes to push dirt into the suction, the Deebot 900 typically does a better and more thorough job of cleaning, while the Roomba can struggle to get pet hair out of carpet — especially thick carpeting. The Deebot also gives you a more advanced look at what the vacuum is doing; however, it does have a smaller dirt bin than the Roomba, meaning you'll have to empty it more often.

The biggest advantage the Roomba 675 has is the price. It's the cheapest model iRobot offers, and if you're only cleaning hardwood, laminate, tile, or other non-carpet surfaces, and you don't have a pet, likely it will do a great job of keeping your home clean. It can work with Alexa or Google, meaning you can choose which smart home ecosystem you want to use.

However, if you have a lot of carpet in your home, have pets that shed, and have the money to spend, you're going ot want to invest in the Deebot 900.

