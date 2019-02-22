Top of the line Ecovacs Deebot 930 Perfect for pet hair Neato Botvac D80 The Deebot Ozmo 930 is one of Ecovac's most feature-rich robot vacuums to date. It works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, plus it has a built-in wet mopping system. Though more expensive than similar products, including the Neato Botvac D80, it's worth it. $550 at Amazon Pros HEPA filter

Amazon and Google compatibility

Wet mopping abilities

Safe on low carpet, medium carpet, laminate, linoleum, and tiles Cons No dirt detection

No full bin indicator The Neato Botvac D80 is a no-nonsense robot vacuum cleaner that includes an extra large collection bin. It's been designed specifically for pet owners who must deal with a lot of hair. Still, it doesn't include many of the features found on newer vacuums that are about the same price. $500 at Amazon Pros Extra large bin

Simple to use

Strong suction Cons No app-controlled mapping

No mopping capabilities

It's time to compare these smart robot vacuums from two of the biggest names in the industry: Ecovacs and Neato. Which one you end up purchasing will depend on what you need your vacuum for and how much you're willing to spend.

Time to compare

As you'll see, the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 930 contains many features not found on the Neato Botvac D80 for just a little more money. Because of this, it's our recommended purchase.

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 930 Neato Botvac D80 Warranty 1 year 1 year HEPA filter Yes No Mopping system Yes No Noise level 65 dB 64 dB Battery capacity 3,200 mAh 4,200 mAh Charge time 4 hours Up to 3 hours Run time between charges 110 minutes 60 minutes Back to charger automatically? Yes Yes Suction power 1,000 pa 2,000 pa Dirt storage 450 mL 700 mL Side brushes 2 2 Voice control Yes No Amazon Alexa compatibility Yes No Google Assistant compatibility Yes No Floor mapping through app No Yes Virtual wall Yes Yes

The Neato Botvac D80 is notable for having a larger storage container and offering more suction power than the Deebot. The former means you don't have to empty it as often and the latter suggests it can pick up more dirt on each pass, which might not be that important if you're running your vacuum on a regular schedule.

For slightly more money, you can purchase the Deebot Ozmo 930 and get many more features like a HEPA filter, which is a specific kind of filter that can be helpful for people with allergies or asthma; a wet mopping option for cleaning bare floors; and voice integration so you can turn your vacuum on/off using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Even if these extra features aren't important for your household, you should be aware the Deebot Ozmo 930 also has the advantage of being able to run 110 minutes between charges. The Neato model, by contrast, can only run 60 minutes before needing a charge.

Our bottom line: We believe the Deebot Ozmo 930 is worth the extra money; don't skimp, get the better vacuum.

