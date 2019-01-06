Ecovacs Robotics has introduced its newest floor cleaning robot at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, California. The Deebot OZMO 960 uses the company's all-new Artificial Intelligence and Visual Interpretation (AIVI) technology, which will also be revealed and demonstrated this week.

Through the combination of Ecovacs AIVI and spatial recognition, the DEEBOT OZMO 960 can survey the landscape and automatically avoid household obstacles such as cables, shoes, socks, and more. Additionally, Ecovacs AIVI has been designed to adapt to different home environments, allowing the robot to create an optimized navigation route while cleaning. In doing so, it saves both time and energy.

David Qian, Chief Executive Officer of Ecovacs Robotics, explains:

"Our 2019 CES showcase features ECOVACS' most comprehensive line-up of home-cleaning robots to the global market, granting us the opportunity to promote the idea of 'Robotic Intelligence is Home!' Now, the smart way of cleaning is just a few finger taps or a voice command away. Through the wide range of home robotics on display at CES, attendees will learn how ECOVACS is keeping floors clean, windows spotless, and the air in homes pure. Innovating since day one, we are continually dedicated to creating intelligent homes."

Besides the Deebot OZMO 960, Ecovacs will use CES to highlight its new air purifying robot, the ATMOBOT. The company's window cleaning robot, the WINBOT X, will also be on display.

The ATMOBOT uses sensors to select a purification spot in each area automatically. Then, it commences purifying, moving to its next spot when the air quality reaches adequate levels. Meanwhile, the WINBOT X has been designed for those who want to enjoy a better view from their windows, without the hassle of cleaning the windows themselves.

All Deebots are compatible with both Google Home and Amazon Echo. In doing so, you can make them clean your home just by tapping on your smartphone or using voice control.

The Deebot OZMO 960 will go on sale later this year.