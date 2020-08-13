The folks behind DEVONthink aren't messing around this year, with the newly released DEVONthink 3.5.2 released today and already supporting not only macOS 11 Big Sur, but Apple silicon as well.

With macOS 11 Big Sur not set to be released for a few weeks, DEVONthink now already follows its design guidelines and looks right at home. But that's just part of the story here – DEVONthink 3.5.2 is already a universal binary and will run on Apple silicon Macs without any need for emulation.

With macOS Big Sur and the transition to their own ARM processors Apple breathes new life into the Mac platform. So starting with this maintenance release we are beginning to adjust DEVONthink for the interface changes in Big Sur (but there's still work to do) and deliver it as universal binary for Intel and ARM processors. If you have access to a Developer Transition Kit then here's DEVONthink for you running at full speed on the architecture that is the future of the Mac.

There are some smaller changes in this update as well, so you'll notice a difference even if you aren't buying a new Mac or running the macOS 11 Big Sur beta.

Other changes improve the usability, e.g., a new submenu that lets users open new windows directly from the Dock icon, or add compatibility to third-party applications. DEVONthink 3.5.2 imports bookmarks also from the Brave web browser and checks existing bookmarks for validity via a new smart rule action. The update makes interacting with the sidebar again more comfortable, and reflects changes to items in the Reading List automatically. DEVONthink 3.5.2 also brings enhancements to many other parts of the application, from better handling of nested tags when moving or duplicating items to improvements for WikiLinks, Markdown documents, and PDFs. Prism syntax highlighting supports Python, Perl, and PHP now, See Also & Classify works more precisely with documents like email messages with no text but only image attachments, and clicking file links no longer launches the default application if the linked file is part of the database.

The new DEVONthink 3.5.2 update is available as a free download for those who already have licenses. Everyone else can get in on the DEVONthink hotness starting at $99.