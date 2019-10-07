The Apple Watch has become an unexpected health tool that's growing in appeal with health insurance companies as it can track excercises, offer the ECG capability and can even call 911 when it notices a user fell. That has now reached its pinnacle as Devoted Health becomes the first health insurance provider to partner up with Apple to offer a major discount towards the Apple Watch.

According to CNBC, Devoted Health will offer up to $150 per year from what it calls "wellness bucks" that can be used for classes, programs, or a wearable device such as an Apple Watch. The discount can be applied to the Apple Watch Series 3—which only costs $199 now—and Series 5.

The discount is available through Devoted Health's private Medicare Advantage plan that focuses on "world class technology." Here's Devoted Health's statement on the new wellness bucks initiative.