Why would you want a stylus for Super Mario Maker 2? The way this Switch game works will be a bit different from how the previous game worked on Wii U. Whenever the console is docked you'll control creation elements using your controllers. However, once you slide the Joy-Cons onto the Switch and play in handheld mode, you'll only be able to select and place items by using the touchscreen. Selecting and dragging building elements with fingers will quickly lead to a grimey, fingerprint-covered Switch screen. Additionally, fingers aren't always the most precise way to tap specific sections. A decent stylus will keep your screen clean and allow you to make more accurate selections. What kind of stylus should you get?

The Nintendo Switch uses a capacitive touchscreen so you'll need to purchase a capacitive stylus in order for the tool to work properly. You'll find plenty of cheap options on the internet for you to choose from. There are a few different tip types (that's fun to say) to consider, but deciding which one you want is up to you. A more narrow tip allows you to be more exact with your screen interactions, but considering that the selectable icons and elements within Super Mario Maker 2 aren't that small to begin with, a larger fiber tip will work just fine. If you're uncertain about which you'll prefer, consider getting a capacitive stylus pen that has more than one tip option. Does Nintendo offer an official stylus for Super Mario Maker 2?

If you're fortunate enough to live in Europe or Japan, you have the chance to get this official stylus with your pre-order while supplies last. However, Nintendo has confirmed that the stylus will not be coming to North America. The company has given no explanation for why this decision was made. We're not happy about it, but that's the way it is. It's unclear if Nintendo will eventually sell other official Nintendo themed styluses for the Switch. We'll keep you posted if we learn anything new.

