What is WW Freestyle?

Weight Watchers has rebranded many of its programs under the "WW" moniker, and WW Freestyle is the latest rendition of the diet company's popular 'points' system diets. Depending on certain physical factors, Weight Watchers will assign you a specific number of points that you can eat. Food is assigned a point value based on a proprietary calculation that includes the amount of calories, saturated fat, sugar, and protein an item contains. There is nothing you cannot eat, but certain foods have astronomical point values, so if you eat some candy for breakfast you'll be eating low-point foods the rest of the day (or week).

Some foods have a zero point value, so you can eat as many as you'd like. Obviously, this proved a popular concept, so Weight Watchers created its newer WW Freestyle program. Freestyle offers many more foods with a zero point value, but you get fewer overall points than you would on the older WW plan.

To help keep track of your points, there is an app, of course, and online assistance. You can look up food as you eat, but there is so much variation in different recipes that it is hard to know exactly how many points to assign. It would be much easier to buy foods with a set point value already assigned.

