Best answer: Yes, up to two players can team up for local co-op in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. However, it's unclear at this time what co-op will look like.

How does co-op in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity work?

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, the prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, lets you play a host of different characters incliding Link, Zelda and the four Champions of Hyrule tasked with fighting Calamity Ganon. It seems like you'll be able to play some of those characters together via local co-op.

It's not entirely clear how co-op in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will function, but developer Koei Tecmo Games has said that players will be able to use Joy-Cons to fight side by side or split up to complete objectives and fight enemies separately, which would seem to require a split-screen function.

Co-op in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will probably be pretty similar to the function in Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition, which provides split-screen and allows up to two players to use either a single Joy-Con or a pair of controllers. The feature is unlocked once players complete the first story mode battle and can be used to fight together throughout the game's various scenarios and modes.

Plan ahead for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity with a pre-order

