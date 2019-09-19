What you need to know Conflicting reports say new iPhones have 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

Steve Troughton-Smith might have stumbled upon the answer.

They actually have 6GB. But only 4GB is accessible.

We've seen conflicting reports in recent days regarding whether the iPhone 11 lineup has 4GB or 6GB of RAM. But developer Steve Troughton-Smith might have found the answer, and oddly, it's that both reports are right. Maybe. In a series of tweets overnight, the infamous iOS tinkerer shared what he'd found from Xcode's reports on the new iPhones. At first he notes that no iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro appears to have 6GB of RAM – all have 6GB.

Xcode also confirms that no model of iPhone 11 or 11 Pro/Max has 6GB of RAM. All models have 4GB of RAM — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) September 18, 2019

But then he qualified that by saying that there is only 4GB of RAM available to iOS and apps. Effectively, there's 4GB of RAM in these devices. But physically, is it possible that there could be 6GB in these iPhones – perhaps the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max as suggested previously – with 2GB reserved for all of the fancy camera work that the new iPhones are capable of? Why yes, yes it might just be.

❗️ Several people have now suggested to me that there may just be an extra 2GB of RAM dedicated to the camera. All of this new photo stuff & Deep Fusion doesn’t come cheap, it seems. I have no way of verifying these details right now, and to the user it wouldn’t be visible anyway — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) September 19, 2019