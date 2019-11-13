Best answer: Unfortunately, no. Unlike it's predecessor on the 3DS, Luigi's Mansion 3 does not support amiibo, nor does it have a unique figure for the game. Nintendo has confirmed that it has no plans to change this stance in the future.

Hear no, see no, speak no amiibo

Luigi's Mansion 3 finally released on the Nintendo Switch, and it's a wonderful mix of goofy humor and exciting gameplay. With 17 spooky floors to explore, the additional of co-op play, and addicting multi-player fun, it's no surprise that the game is getting a lot of positive feedback. The game manages to make everything seem familiar, yet play like a brand new game. It seems like Luigi's Mansion 3 has everything! Unfortunately for amiibo collectors out there, it does not.

Luigi's Mansion 3 does not support amiibos, nor will it have a unique amiibo featured for the game. Sadly, you won't find a Polterpup or Gooigi figure. It also won't in the future, as Nintendo Treehouse rep, Nate Bihldorff confirmed that the game will not support amiibo.

Getting your amiibo fix