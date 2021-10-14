Best answer: With the OLED model being so new, oo reports of screen burn-in have been reported so far. However, it's very likely that it will affect at least a small number of Switch OLED owners as time goes on. Fortunately, there are some things you can do to prevent it and fix it if it happens.

What is screen burn-in?

OLED screens are susceptible to getting damaged over time in what is known as screen burn-in, image ghosting, or image retention. This is where traces of what was once on screen are still visible long after the display has moved on to displaying something else. For instance, seeing logos or home menu items appear on screen while playing one of your favorite Nintendo Switch games. However, not all OLED screens are affected.

So far, there haven't been any reports of image burn-in with the Nintendo Switch OLED model. However, we're still very early on in the console's life, and this could quickly change over time. Still, if it does happen, it's likely to only affect a small number of users.

What does Nintendo have to say about screen burn-in issues?