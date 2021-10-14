Best answer: With the OLED model being so new, oo reports of screen burn-in have been reported so far. However, it's very likely that it will affect at least a small number of Switch OLED owners as time goes on. Fortunately, there are some things you can do to prevent it and fix it if it happens.
What is screen burn-in?
OLED screens are susceptible to getting damaged over time in what is known as screen burn-in, image ghosting, or image retention. This is where traces of what was once on screen are still visible long after the display has moved on to displaying something else. For instance, seeing logos or home menu items appear on screen while playing one of your favorite Nintendo Switch games. However, not all OLED screens are affected.
So far, there haven't been any reports of image burn-in with the Nintendo Switch OLED model. However, we're still very early on in the console's life, and this could quickly change over time. Still, if it does happen, it's likely to only affect a small number of users.
What does Nintendo have to say about screen burn-in issues?
When I reached out to Nintendo of America to ask about potential OLED model burn-in, I got this response:
"We've designed the OLED screen to aim for longevity as much as possible, but OLED displays can experience image retention if subjected to static visuals over a long period. However, users can take preventative measures to preserve the screen by utilizing features included in the Nintendo Switch systems by default, such as the auto-brightness function to prevent the screen from getting too bright and the auto-sleep function to go into "auto sleep" mode after short periods."
Basically, Nintendo of America admits that Nintendo Switch OLED Model screen burn-in is possible, but if Switch owners take the necessary precautions when using the console, it will be less likely to develop image retention issues.
How to prevent or fix image burn
- Turn your brightness down: Unless you're playing outside, there's no need to have your brightness on full blast. Keeping the screen on the dimmer side is more likely to prevent image retention issues from cropping up.
- Never leave your Switch running without using it: Staying too long on one screen can make images burn into the display. When you're done using it, always press the button to turn the display off rather than letting it go to sleep on its own.
- Give your Switch a rest: Turn your Switch completely off for a few hours and see if the burn goes away. This will only work if the burn isn't that bad to begin with.
- Replace the screen: If the image has been burned badly enough into the display, the only way to get rid of it will be to replace the screen. You'll either need to reach out to Nintendo's customer support or, if you're feeling handy, you can attempt to replace the screen yourself.
Don't feel the burn
One of the last things you want to experience is screen burn-in on your expensive new device. If you take the proper care of your Nintendo Switch OLED model, it will be less likely to develop this issue. However, it will likely happen to at least a small number of Switch owners.
