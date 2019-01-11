Best answer: Currently, the Ring doorbell does not support Homekit or Siri. Integration between the two has been expected for quite some time, however, there is no current compatibility.

Where are you, Homekit?

While it's been in the works for quite some time, there is still no sign of Homekit support for the Ring line of products. The company has stated that support has been in the works as far back as 2017, but nothing has yet come to fruition.

Using the Ring app, you'll still be able to have total control over your entryway. You'll get love 1080HD video, motion-activated alerts, two-way talk, custom sensors, and even Alexa integration — just don't go asking Siri who's at your door anytime in the near future.

Netatmo's Smart Video Doorbell, announced at CES 2019, would be the first official Homekit-enabled doorbell.