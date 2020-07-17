Best answer: Yes! Ring Fit Adventure can give you anywhere from a light workout to a more intense power session, though it's somewhat dependent on how you tailor the game to best suit your abilities and needs. Adjusting the difficulty settings, playing for longer amounts of time, and customizing your workout and game mode all impact how intense your workout ends up being. You may have to adjust several times to get the right fit for your fitness regimen.

Setting the difficulty

At the start of your Ring Fit Adventure, the game will ask you several questions to help calibrate the game's difficulty settings for you. These include questions about your weight, age, daily levels of physical activity, and personal desire for challenge.

You'll be assigned a difficulty level ranging from 1 to 30 based on these. However, be aware that the number you're assigned mostly only impacts the number of reps you have to do per set when using a fit skill in-game. At lower difficulties, you'll be given fewer reps, while greater difficulties will require more reps to do the same amount of damage.

It also seems to impact how long you need to "hold" your ab guard or other exercises to achieve success. Plus, it may slightly impact how fast you need to jog to "dash" up conveyer belts or in different scenarios where dashing is required.

Once you get started, you can change the difficulty setting manually at any time in the settings menu. Changing the setting up or down just one level won't impact too much and is a good way to gradually increase your exercise over time as you play. But if you change it a lot at once, you'll notice a big difference — this is useful if you feel you got your initial calibration wrong and want a much more or less intense workout.

The game will also check in with you every few days and ask you if you want to adjust the difficulty at the start of your workout. You can take advantage of this to increase or decrease the difficulty as you see fit.

Choosing your exercises