Best answer: No. The Ring Fit Adventure package does not include Joy-Con controllers. It does, however, contain the game, the Ring-Con, and the Leg Strap. All the tools are needed to play, and you can use the Joy-Cons that come with your Nintendo Switch.
Ring Fit Adventure has nearly everything you need
One of the most sought-out games for the Nintendo Switch is one that will get you up and moving but in a fun way. Ring Fit Adventure promises to get you engaged in gameplay while helping you shed some calories at the same time.
At a crisp $80, you might think the game includes a ton of extras, or at least a set of Joy-Cons so you can play the game, but sadly, it does not. However, it does come with everything else you need to play the game, provided you have the original Nintendo Switch.
Ring Fit Adventure comes with the following: the game, the Ring-Con, and the Leg Strap. To play, you must insert a Joy-Con into the Ring-Con to track your upper half, and the second in the Leg Strap to monitor your lower movements. The price of the package covers the cost of these extra pieces explicitly designed to measure the amount of effort you put into the adventure.
Again, if you own a regular Switch, you should already have what you need, in addition to the pieces that come in the box. However, you might have a tough time if you own a Switch Lite instead.
What about the Switch Lite?
If you have a Switch Lite or you just want to have extra, a set of Joy-Cons will set you back a little. You absolutely need them to play the game. Unfortunately, depending on the design, a set of Joy-Cons can cost as much as the game itself. Still, if you really want to try the game and you only have a Switch, you'll have to make that purchase.
Plus, having a new set of joy-cons as a back up can be a wise move, especially if you tend the beat up your controllers. Then again, the experience of playing on such a tiny screen may not be worth the extra cash, since the Switch Lite is handheld only.
For most buyers, it might be better to play this game on the original Nintendo Switch.
