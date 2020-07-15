Best answer: Yes, but two players can't play simultaneously. To properly play Ring Fit Adventure, you need the Ring-Con and the Leg Strap accessories. You can face-off against your friends, but you have to take turns. A strenous adventure: Ring Fit Adventure ($80 at Amazon)

Work up a sweat with Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo has been trying to crack the 'exercise' game market since the NES days. (Remember Track & Field and the Power Pad?) Lately, the company has tried to make way with games like Wii Sports or accessories like the Wii Fit board. While these attempts were okay, they each lacked a little something that gave them staying power. Exercise games in general usually fall into two different categories: deathly dull, or not much of a workout. It's hard to find a balance of fun and kicking up the cardio, and let's face it — exercising games are usually gimmicky and terrible. With janky controls and reliance on motion sensors, any fun exercise games would often grow stale after a few play-throughs. The Ring Fit Adventure changed that.

With a brand new Adventure mode, unique design, and plenty of minigames, the Ring Fit Adventure helps players burn some calories, but makes the experience enjoyable to keep pushing through. The game includes the new Ring-Con and a Leg Strap, so players are no longer stuck relying on a camera to capture your movements. Plus, you don't have to stand in one place on a board. The minigames are also designed with real workouts in mind; so, you will work up a sweat. The new design grants you more movement freedom, adjusts to multiple skill levels, and includes free updates with new ways to exercise to keep things fresh. However, with the new design and single-player game mode, can you still play with others? Well, yes, but not in the same way. Fun for all, but not at the same time

With past Nintendo exercise equipment, you could play simultaneously. If you had additional Wii-motes, you could easily play side-by-side with your pals. However, the motion sensory controls would make this experience less than fun at times. Still, you could pit yourself against others and try to get in a fun workout together. Ring Fit Adventure is a little different. Since it requires players to use the Ring-Con and the Leg Strap, only one person can play at a time. But that doesn't mean you can't play together. There are plenty of minigames, and you can battle with your friends to hit the high score. A little friendly competition is always good for motivation, so this game may be great for families who want to get moving together. So, while the game may not have co-op in the traditional sense, you can still play together and burn some calories in the process.