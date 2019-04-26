Best answer: Yes, Visual Voicemail is an available feature through Mint Mobile. You'll have to activate it to get started, however.

What's Mint Mobile?

Mint Mobile is a mobile virtual network operator (MYVO) that was founded in 2016 by California-based Ultra Mobile. The company offers prepaid mobile plans that run on the T-Mobile cellular network in the United States. Considered a discount carrier, Mint Mobile offers plans starting at just $15 per month. For this, you receive unlimited talk and text, a free SIM card, nationwide coverage, and the ability to use your device as a mobile hotspot.

Mint Mobile plans must be purchased in increments of 3-, 6-, and 12-months. You choose the amount of 4G LTE data per month (3, 8, or 12GB). With Auto Recharge, you can make sure you never run out of data by having your plan renewed automatically through your debit or credit card. Otherwise, because there's no contract, your plan ends after its completion.

Through the Mint Mobile app or website, you can purchase additional data when you're reaching your monthly limit for as little as $10 for 1GB. You can also add international calling credits starting at $5.

About Visual Voicemail

With Visual Voicemail, you can see a list of your messages and select the ones to listen to or delete. The service is supported by various carriers in the United States and elsewhere, including Mint Mobile. Additionally, it's available on both iOS and Android devices. Apple's iPhone was the first mobile phone to support Visual Voicemail when it first arrived on the market way back in 2007.

The best way to activate Visual Voicemail on your iPhone is by:

Going into the Settings app under Phone. From there, select Change Voicemail Password Follow the directions.

Once you do, Visual Voicemail will work as expected.

Can I bring my own phone?

Mint Mobile's Bring Your Own Phone (BYOP) program allows you to use the service with any unlocked GSM phone. You can keep your current number too or select a new one. The service supports unlocked GSM-network phones from AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket Wireless, Simple Mobile, Straight Talk, and MetroPCS phones. The company also offers unlocked phones via its website from companies like Apple, Samsung, Google, LG, and more.