Best answer: Yes, you can use Wi-Fi calling with a Mint Mobile phone plan. In doing so, you can make calls using the company's high-speed internet service.

What's Mint Mobile?

First introduced in August 2016 by California-based Ultra Mobile, Mint Mobile offers prepaid mobile plans that run on the T-Mobile cellular network in the United States. A mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), Mint Mobile offers discounted plans starting at just $15 per month. For this, you receive unlimited talk and text, a free SIM card, nationwide coverage, and the ability to use your device as a mobile hotspot. You can purchase plans in 3-, 6-, and 12-month increments. You choose the amount of 4G LTE data per month (3, 8, or 12GB).

When you're getting close to going over your monthly 4G LTE limit, you can purchase more data starting at $10 for 1GB. You can also add international calling credits for as little as $5. You can make new purchases through the Mint Mobile app or website. With Auto Recharge, you can make sure you never run out of data by having your plan renewed automatically through your debit or credit card.

About Wi-Fi calling

With Mint Mobile's built-in WiFi Talk & Text feature, you can set up your mobile device to use a Wi-Fi network instead of cellular to make or receive calls and text messages. In most areas, this will provide you with high definition (HD) voice service. If you're in an area with unreliable Wi-Fi coverage, you can connect to the nearest Wi-Fi hotspot. To use the feature, you'll need to add an emergency 911 address on your phone. When a Wi-Fi network isn't available, your phone automatically switches to the Mint LTE network.

Can I bring my own phone?

With Mint Mobile's Bring Your Own Phone (BYOP) program, you can use the service with any unlocked GSM phone. You can keep your current number, too. The service supports unlocked GSM-network phones from AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket Wireless, Simple Mobile, Straight Talk, and MetroPCS phones. The company also offers unlocked phones via its website from companies like Apple, Samsung, Google, LG, and more.