Having a Nintendo Switch has really helped me entertain myself during this time of social distancing, so I definitely get why so many people and families are wanting to acquire one right now. Unfortunately, most stores are out of stock at the moment, including Amazon. You might think it's alright to order third-party since new stock is low, but you should think twice. Overpriced Switch consoles from third-party sellers on eBay or Amazon often come from scalpers, and we can't give them the satisfaction of buying their wares. Besides, it's still possible to get a regularly priced Nintendo Switch if you're willing to be patient.

Due to the state of the world right now, store inventory runs out in just a matter of minutes after getting in a new shipment. Because of that, you need to pay attention and jump on an order when a Switch becomes available. As always, use caution and only order from a store or seller that you trust.

Here are some ways that you you can find a normal-priced Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite right now. In case you need to know, the Switch normally sells for $300 while the Switch Lite normally sells for $200.

Stock Informer : Since stores quickly sell their Switch inventory, you should frequently check out Stock Informer throughout the day. This website will allow you to see which online venues currently have a Nintendo Switch in stock. Jump on an order when a trusted store or seller has some available.

: Since stores quickly sell their Switch inventory, you should frequently check out Stock Informer throughout the day. This website will allow you to see which online venues currently have a Nintendo Switch in stock. Jump on an order when a trusted store or seller has some available. Talk to a store manager : If there is a Walmart, Best Buy, Target or some other kind of electronics store nearby, give them a call and ask when they think they'll get another shipment of Switch consoles. You might even be able to reserve one depending on your location. If reservations aren't allowed, find out when the next shipment will come in and then see if you can grab one. Many stores, like Best Buy, are also offering curbside pickup for a safer purchasing experience. We recommend doing curbside pickup or getting delivery rather than going inside a store whenever possible.

: If there is a Walmart, Best Buy, Target or some other kind of electronics store nearby, give them a call and ask when they think they'll get another shipment of Switch consoles. You might even be able to reserve one depending on your location. If reservations aren't allowed, find out when the next shipment will come in and then see if you can grab one. Many stores, like Best Buy, are also offering curbside pickup for a safer purchasing experience. We recommend doing curbside pickup or getting delivery rather than going inside a store whenever possible. Check online retailers: Continue to check in with several different online stores like Walmart, Best Buy, and Target throughout the day. As I've said before, stores can completely run out of stock in just a few minutes so you'll want to check frequently and jump on an order when you get the chance.

Stay safe out there

These are some scary times, with stores being out of stock of many items. You can still get a Nintendo Switch for yourself or your family without spending an arm and a leg. Only purchase from trusted sellers and use safe practices whenever going out in public. If you can help it, it's better to avoid going inside physical stores entirely. Good luck getting your Switch. I hope it provides hours of entertainment for you and your loved ones.