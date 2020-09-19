What you need to know
- DOOM Eternal is still not available for Nintendo Switch.
- It launched for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC back in March.
- Developer iD Software's Marty Stratton says the game is "very close."
DOOM Eternal's developer has said that a Nintendo Switch version of the game is "very close", but can't say how close.
As reported by Nintendo Life, iD Software's Marty Stratton recently spoke to Digital Foundry's John Linneman in an interview , and this is what he had to say:
"I wish I could give you like specifics cause I know...I read all the comments, when we say anything about Doom Eternal, like there's always one out of every five comments, yeah 'how about you tell us about the Switch'. I know people are anxious."
Stratton went on to say that iD was trying to make the game "the best version of the game it possibly can be", but that working from home meant it was taking "a little bit longer to get there".
There is good news however, Stratton said that game was "very close", and that iD would be talking about it again "in the not-too-distant future", he just couldn't say exactly how close.
When it was released in March, DOOM Eternal broke franchise records, doubling the launch revenue of the previous 2016 Doom title and lodging over 100,000 concurrent players on Steam at one stage.
