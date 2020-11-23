What you need to know
- You can download 20 glorious Mac OS 9 wallpapers and the world will be a little bit better.
Sometimes life's all about the little joys that we can find and picking a great new wallpaper for your computer is one of those joys. Now you can relive the Mac OS 9 days by using one of its wallpapers – but with a very 2020 twist.
Apple's unofficial historical Stephen Hackett has been able to get hold of the Mac OS 9 wallpapers and then upscale them using the magic of machine learning. The results are pretty amazing, making some of the most fabulous wallpapers you're going to see any time soon.
I pulled the originals out of an OS 9 installer then used Pixelmator Pro's ML Super Resolution tool, running on a new M1 MacBook Air … which gave my 2019 Mac Pro a run for its money rendering these.
Here's how Pixelmator's ML magic was described last year.
Before we get into the nitty-gritty technical stuff, let's get right to the point and take a look at some examples of what ML Super Resolution can do. Until now, if you had opened up the Image menu and chosen Image Size, you would've found three image scaling algorithms — Bilinear, Lanczos (lan-tsosh, for anyone curious), and Nearest Neighbor, so we'll compare our new algorithm to those three.
"Computer, enhance!"
Go get the wallpapers direct from 512Pixels they're absolutely gorgeous.
DEVONthink 3.6 adds Big Sur support and workflow improvements
DEVONthink 3.6 takes the already great app and gets it ready for macOS Big Sur and more.
Apple Store Black Friday sale: Score a free gift card worth up to $150
Apple's Black Friday 2020 sale is official. You can score an Apple Gift Card worth up to $150 with an eligible purchase of an iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more.
Teardown of the iPhone 12 Pro Max shows off huge camera and battery
iFixit has published their teardown of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, showing off the L-shaped battery and how big the new camera sensor really is.
Here are the best capture cards for streaming on your Nintendo Switch
Streaming your videogames is an incredibly common form of entertainment today. If you're interested in joining in on the fun, check out our list of best capture cards for your Nintendo Switch.