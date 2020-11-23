Sometimes life's all about the little joys that we can find and picking a great new wallpaper for your computer is one of those joys. Now you can relive the Mac OS 9 days by using one of its wallpapers – but with a very 2020 twist.

Apple's unofficial historical Stephen Hackett has been able to get hold of the Mac OS 9 wallpapers and then upscale them using the magic of machine learning. The results are pretty amazing, making some of the most fabulous wallpapers you're going to see any time soon.