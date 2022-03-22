Nintendo has had a go at the mobile gaming industry, transforming some of their more popular franchises into mobile games. Some examples are Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and Fire Emblem Heroes, with less successful examples being Super Mario Run, whose paid nature led to its doom.

The company's foray into the mobile market has resulted in a few stumbles, leading them to shut down some of their less successful titles, such as Dr. Mario World. More closures have been announced, with Dragalia Lost being the next victim. The game featured a new and unique IP, and seemed to be doing pretty well on the surface.

The Dragalia Lost official website states the following:

The Dragalia Lost main campaign is scheduled to reach its conclusion in July of 2022 with part two of chapter 26, the final and climactic addition to its long-running story. After the main campaign has concluded, service for the game itself will come to a close at a later date. Further details on the end-of-service schedule will be provided in a future notification.

The game is scheduled to receive an update with new adventures for current players on March 31, 2022, but will receive no new content thereafter in preparation for the game's closure. Summon showcases and event revivals, however, will continue to be available until the service ends. The story will conclude, so players can at least be satisfied with how things end when they do.