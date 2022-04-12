What you need to know
- DuckDuckGo's browser is now available on Mac.
- It can be used in beta, with an emphasis on speed and privacy.
- It has features including password management, tabs, bookmarks, and more.
DuckDuckGo has today announced that its new browser is available on macOS in beta format.
The company stated:
So today we're excited to announce the beta launch of DuckDuckGo for Mac, with DuckDuckGo for Windows coming soon. Like our mobile app, DuckDuckGo for Mac is an all-in-one privacy solution for everyday browsing with no complicated settings, just a seamless private experience. Plus, we're excited to share some new features we think you'll love.
With an emphasis on privacy "by default", DuckDuckGo features a built-in private search engine, tracker blocker, cookie pop-up protection that works on around 50% of sites, a Fire Button to clear data, email protection, and more. It's also fast:
By using your computer's built-in website rendering engine (the same one Safari uses), and by blocking trackers before they load (unlike all the major browsers), you'll get really fast browsing. We're already faster than Chrome on some graphics performance (using the Motion Mark 1.2. benchmark) and as an additional benefit, by blocking trackers, DuckDuckGo uses about 60% less data than Chrome!
The app also features built-in smarter encryption. Unfortunately, if you're interested there's a private waitlist to get involved:
To get access to the beta of DuckDuckGo for Mac, all you need to do is join the private waitlist. We're letting new people off the waitlist today, maybe even as you read this sentence, so the sooner you join, the sooner you'll get it. Please be patient with us though! We'll be inviting people in waves and improving the app as feedback comes in.
You can read the full release here.
