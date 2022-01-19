What you need to know
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human is an upcoming survival role-playing game being developed and published by Techland.
- The Nintendo Switch version of Dying Light 2 is being delayed according to a new press release.
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human is now expected to arrive on Nintendo Switch around six months after the other versions.
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human is scheduled to arrive on PlayStation, PC and Xbox on Feb. 4, 2022.
The Nintendo Switch version of Dying Light 2 Stay Human is being delayed and will now launch around six months after the other versions of the game, as shared by developer and publisher Techland on Wednesday. In a press release, Techland explained that "In order to provide fans with the gaming experience at the level they deserve and that Techland wants to provide," this version of the game is being delayed.
The other versions of Dying Light 2 are still on schedule, so players on PlayStation, Xbox and PC can still look forward to Dying Light 2 on Feb. 4, 2022. Based on that release date, it seems like the Nintendo Switch version will be available sometime in September 2022, but we'll have to wait for an official date.
Much like the Nintendo Switch version of the original Dying Light, Dying Light 2 on the Nintendo Switch will be available via Nintendo Switch Cloud streaming.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
