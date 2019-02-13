Powerful solution Ecovacs Deebot 900 One of the best Shark Ion Robot R85 Here's one of Ecovacs' most feature-rich smart vacuum robots on the market. The Deebot 900 offers advanced features like navigation technology, intelligent mapping, and much more. $400 at Amazon Pros Long battery life between charges

These two smart vacuum robots can perform similar tasks. The differences between the two are small but are worth noting depending on your situation.

A comparison

The Deebot 900 is noted for shipping with two interchangeable main brushes. One of these features a direct suction inlet that helps the brush to avoid getting tripped up by hair and animal fur. The other provides a deep-reach clean and was designed for carpets. The Ecovacs product also offers more running time between charges because of its bigger battery.

Meanwhile, the Shark Ion R85 has one of the largest trash bins currently offered in the vacuum robot market, nearly double the size of the Deebot 900. It's also notable for requiring less charging time between jobs. It's also the only vacuum between the two to ship with boundary strips, which could come in handy depending on the size of your home. These strips provide additional peace of mind for those worried the robot might fall down a set of stairs. (The Deebot 900 uses virtual boundaries to prevent it from wandering into areas it shouldn't go.)

Despite these differences, these two robots are mostly similar. Both are Wi-Fi enabled and work with a free app; both promise more suction power than previous models. Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration mean each is controllable by a voice.

Deebot 900 Shark Ion R85 Wi-Fi enabled with app compatibility Yes Yes Number of brush rolls 2 1 Includes boundary strips No Yes Bin size 11.4 fluid ounces 22.4 fluid ounces Charging time 240 minutes 180 minutes Run time 100 minutes 60 minutes

Though the two models are similar, there is a clear winner — the Deebot 900. Its longer running time trumps the Shark's larger bin size. Having two main brushes to choose from is also important, especially for those who have pets and want to avoid malfunctions caused by hair and fur getting caught on the brush wheels.

Winner by a nose Ecovacs Deebot 900 The best Deebot on the market right now If you're looking for an Ecovacs robot vacuum that doesn't include mopping capabilities like the more expensive Deebot Ozmo 930, this is the one to get. Rather have it in black? The Deebot 901 is the choice to make. It's identical to the Deebot 900 except for its color. $400 at Amazon

Good choice too Shark Ion Robot R85 Nearly the best from Shark If you aren't looking for a built-in hand vacuum like the nearly identical Shark Ion S87 and wish to stick with Shark, go with the R85. Otherwise, spend the same amount of money and go with the Deebot 900 instead. $400 at Amazon

