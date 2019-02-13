Powerful solution
Ecovacs Deebot 900
One of the best
Shark Ion Robot R85
Here's one of Ecovacs' most feature-rich smart vacuum robots on the market. The Deebot 900 offers advanced features like navigation technology, intelligent mapping, and much more.
Pros
- Long battery life between charges
- Offers voice control
- Includes two main brushes
Cons
- No mopping capabilities
- Smaller dust bin
The Shark Ion Robot R85 is also a full-featured robot vacuum that features Wi-Fi and voice control. Also, check out that extra large bin!
Pros
- Offers advanced navigation
- Includes voice control
Cons
- No hand vacuum
- Just one brush roll
- Only one hour of work between charges.
These two smart vacuum robots can perform similar tasks. The differences between the two are small but are worth noting depending on your situation.
A comparison
The Deebot 900 is noted for shipping with two interchangeable main brushes. One of these features a direct suction inlet that helps the brush to avoid getting tripped up by hair and animal fur. The other provides a deep-reach clean and was designed for carpets. The Ecovacs product also offers more running time between charges because of its bigger battery.
Meanwhile, the Shark Ion R85 has one of the largest trash bins currently offered in the vacuum robot market, nearly double the size of the Deebot 900. It's also notable for requiring less charging time between jobs. It's also the only vacuum between the two to ship with boundary strips, which could come in handy depending on the size of your home. These strips provide additional peace of mind for those worried the robot might fall down a set of stairs. (The Deebot 900 uses virtual boundaries to prevent it from wandering into areas it shouldn't go.)
Despite these differences, these two robots are mostly similar. Both are Wi-Fi enabled and work with a free app; both promise more suction power than previous models. Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration mean each is controllable by a voice.
|Deebot 900
|Shark Ion R85
|Wi-Fi enabled with app compatibility
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of brush rolls
|2
|1
|Includes boundary strips
|No
|Yes
|Bin size
|11.4 fluid ounces
|22.4 fluid ounces
|Charging time
|240 minutes
|180 minutes
|Run time
|100 minutes
|60 minutes
Though the two models are similar, there is a clear winner — the Deebot 900. Its longer running time trumps the Shark's larger bin size. Having two main brushes to choose from is also important, especially for those who have pets and want to avoid malfunctions caused by hair and fur getting caught on the brush wheels.
Winner by a nose
Ecovacs Deebot 900
The best Deebot on the market right now
If you're looking for an Ecovacs robot vacuum that doesn't include mopping capabilities like the more expensive Deebot Ozmo 930, this is the one to get. Rather have it in black? The Deebot 901 is the choice to make. It's identical to the Deebot 900 except for its color.
Good choice too
Shark Ion Robot R85
Nearly the best from Shark
If you aren't looking for a built-in hand vacuum like the nearly identical Shark Ion S87 and wish to stick with Shark, go with the R85. Otherwise, spend the same amount of money and go with the Deebot 900 instead.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.