The Eufy 11s offers a deeper clean for a larger square footage than its opponent. It's quiet, has the best suction, and is safe on more floors than your average robot vacuum. That makes it perfect for homes that want to plug it in and take comfort knowing that no matter where the little guy goes the floors will be clean and safe. The Ecovacs is the vacuum you want if you want easy maintenance, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and an app to manage controls. Using this vacuum is easier, but it comes at the cost of slightly lower performance ratings.

Time to check under the hood

When we look at the base specs of each vacuum there is no denying the Eufy has a much better performance at a much quieter decibel. One downside is its lack of a HEPA filter— something that comes standard on the Ecovacs. If you have allergies, pets, or live with a smoker then this is something that should be important to you. HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) is a filter that helps trap these gross particles in a mesh compartment to help make your home a little cleaner. It also works for things like pollen, dust mites, and more.

Eufy 11s Ecovacs Deebot N79s Warranty 1-year 1-year HEPA filter No Yes Noise level 55 db 65 db Battery capacity 2600 mAh 2600 mAh Suction power 1300 Pa 1000 Pa Dirt storage 600 ml 450 ml Side brushes 2 2 Voice control No No Amazon Alexa compatibility No Yes Google Assistant compatibility No Yes Floor mapping No No Square footage covered before charge needed 1,292 1,076

Both of the devices have the same battery capacity, but the Ecovacs covers 216 less square feet than the Eufy does before it needs to be charged. Even so, the Eufy does need a bit more time than the Ecovac does to get a full charge, which means you're going to get the same amount of working time with both.

Where are they similar? Well, both of these devices come equipped with two side brushes to make cleaning corners easier and neither one of them are capable of voice commands or floor mapping. They will each automatically dock themselves and recharge when their batteries get low too. You won't be able to use either of these vacuums on a wet floor either.

What to think about when making your decision

Both of these devices have extremely compelling features that are almost entirely different from one another. Your purchase will truly come down to which of the features fits your home the best. If you've got pets or smokers in your home then you want the Ecovacs— hands down. The HEPA filter on it is more than enough reason to sacrifice the differences in suction performance. HEPA filters help improve the overall health of your home and unfortunately, the Eufy doesn't have one.

If there are babies in your home, Eufy might be a better option for you. The vacuum is much quieter than the Ecovacs and that makes it perfect for uninterrupted nap times.

When it comes to saving time both of these devices come with their own set of bonuses that the other doesn't. Ecovacs has its own app and the ability to connect to Amazon or Google so you can control your vacuum no matter where you are. Did you leave for work without setting the schedule? No problem. You can change the settings from your desk! Eufy has a scheduling feature, but no other smart capabilities.

Then there's the dirt storage. The Eufy can hold up to around 2 cups of dirt, while the Ecovacs can only hold up to around one. That means you'll be emptying the pail of the Ecovacs almost twice as much.

Finally, you want to check out floor types. If your home has low carpets or hardwood then either of these devices is perfect for you. The Ecovacs can also be safely used on tiles, laminate, and linoleum while the Eufy can be used on medium carpets, laminate, marble tile, and vinyl. Be sure to choose a device that fits the style of your home the best!

