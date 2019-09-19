Popular email app Edison Mail today announced that its mobile app is getting a new Dark Mode to match iOS 13. The update is meant to improve the readability and usability of the app in dark settings.

Edison Mail's new Dark Mode for iOS makes readability and usability of email at all hours as convenient as possible—a great solution to prevent eye strain when you consider a 2018 Harvard study that indicates blue light exposure can suppress the secretion of melatonin, a hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle. Now fans of Edison Mail will be able to use favorite features like unsubscribe in one tap, unified inbox, travel itinerary management, package tracking, upcoming events, bills and receipts organization, and more in an artfully and expertly designed UI built to give consumers the best view possible in darkness.

The app will also work in conjunction with the automatic system-wide dark mode iOS 13 users can schedule.

Additionally, Edison Mail announced that a macOS app is in development and slated for release at the end of 2019.

The Edison Mail update is now rolling out to iOS 13 users.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.