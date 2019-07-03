Elago is known for making cutesy little stands for the Apple Watch that transform it into nostalgia-fueled products and its latest one is probably its best yet. The new Elago W6 Stand for the Apple Watch turns it into none other than the iPhone Classic.

View your Apple Watch display through a blast from the past. Elago's fourth series of nostalgic apple watch stands – successor to the W3, W4, and W5 stand. The display lines up perfectly to seem as though it is the display of a classic music player.

The case is made out of scratch-free silicone to keep the Apple Watch protected. It works similarly to previous Elago cases. You just slide in the watch from the top and while in Nightstand Mode, it will serve as the display for the iPod. Too bad you can add a watchface with the original iPod display. The charger puck fits into the backside that instantly begins charging the watch once it slides in.

Elago is selling two colors of the W6 Stand, black and white. The white one mimics the classic iPod design but the red one takes the iconic "U2 Edition" with the black front and red click wheel.

Every model of the Apple Watch will working with Elago's new stand. The W6 Stand is now available for purchase if you feel like going back to simpler times.