Streaming gameplay is seriously all the rage these days and honestly, it's never been easier to do. The best capture cards work with a variety of consoles and make the streaming process simple. When it comes to streaming the Nintendo Switch, you really can't go wrong with the Elgato HD60 S. It's an external device that acts as the middle man between your computer and your Nintendo Switch console. Simply set it up between your Switch and your computer, turn on your Switch, start your streaming software, and you'll be sharing gameplay in no time.

Elgato HD60 S Capture Card Bottom line: The Elgato HD60 S is a reliable capture card that will let you stream 1080p gaming sessions by connecting to your Nintendo Switch and a computer. It's well priced given what it can do. The Good 1080p60 capture

Easy setup

Compatible with several devices

Works reliably

Lets you instantly stream and record

Compact size The Bad No 4K passthrough

Slight lag

Cables can get messy $155 at Amazon

$180 at Best Buy

Elgato HD60 S Capture Card : Price and availability

The Elgato HD60S Capture Card has an MSRP of $180. However, you can often find it selling is as low as $130 on Amazon when there's a sale. It is also available at Best Buy. It only comes in a black, so you don't get to choose color optoins. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Elgato HD60 S Capture Card : What's good

Category Spec Price $180 Interface USB 3.0 Max Bitrate 60 Mbps Input Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Output HDMI up to 1080p60 Dimensions 4.4 x 3 x 0.75 inches Weight 3.7 oz

The Elgato HD60 S is a relatively small external capture card that won't take up a lot of room on your computer desk. Its external nature makes it easier to set up since you don't have to open your computer for install. It comes with an HDMI cable and a USB-C to USB 3.0 cable. Make sure you have a 3.0 port for power or else this capture card will not work. All you need to do is set the device up between your Nintendo Switch and your computer and you'll be ready to go. If you need help using it, check out our Elgato HD60 S streaming guide for Nintendo Switch. You can use Elgato's software, but I personally prefer to use OBS Studio when streaming my Switch sessions on Twitch as I feel it gives me more control over my streams.

Streaming Software OBS Studio Source software for streaming OBS Studio is a free program that lets you control your streaming sessions easier. It's my software of choice when streaming Nintendo Switch sessions with my Elgato HD60 S capture card. Free at OBS

The HD60 S is Elgato's most basic capture card. It captures gameplay in 1080p60, meaning a resolution of 1080p with 60 frames per second (FPS). While this isn't the most impressive capture out there, it still looks fluid and nice. It also has a decent bitrate being able to reach up to 60 Mbps. For anyone who doesn't know, bitrate is the amount of data encoded during a certain amount of time. With streaming, it's usually referenced in megabits per second (Mbps). Your resolution to bitrate ration determines your streams video quality. During my own streaming sessions, the Elgato HD60 S has provided excellent resolution and overall video quality. The Nintendo Switch can only reach 1080p while in docked mode, so I really don't need anything more powerful. This capture card works reliably and has all the resolution capabilities I need for Nintendo Switch streaming. Elgato HD60 S Capture Card : What's not good

As with many electronics, the Elgato HD60 S can look a bit messy on your desk unless you go to the effort of tidying up those cables. The one real thing to note with the HD60 S is that it doesn't support 4K passthrough. This isn't exactly necessary when streaming your Nintendo Switch sessions, but it's nice having the option for other streams. There's definitely a slight lag between when I press the controls on my Switch and when it shows up on screen using the capture card. This isn't the worst thing in the world, but it's something to be aware of. Elgato HD60 S Capture Card : Competition

If you'd prefer an internal Capture Card, you should check out the Elgato HD60 Pro. It installs into your computer so you don't have to worry about taking care of wires. The Razer Ripsaw HD is another impressive capture card that captures at 1080p and actually does support 4K Passthrough. Finally, if you like the look of the Elgato HD60 S, but want something a bit more powerful, look into the Elgato HD60 S+. It's another external device but it lets you play in 4K60 HDR10. Elgato HD60 S Capture Card : Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You want to easily stream your gaming sessions

You want a reliable device

You want something that can reach up to 1080p 60fps You shouldn't buy this if... You want something that can reach current max resolution standards

You want an internal capture card

You specifically want 4K passthrough or higher Despite costing more than $100, the Elgato HD60 S is a very well-priced capture card given its features and how reliably it works. It's easy to install and comes with a power cable and an HDMI cable to help you get started. If you want something more intensive that can handle higher resolution, Elgato offers plenty of other products to choose from. However, the HD60 S is perfect for the Switch given the console's lower resolution capabilities. 4.5 out of 5 If you're going to stream Switch on Twitch or any other platform, you really ought to go with the Elgato HD60 S. You'll have plenty of control over your streams and can trust the device to work properly. If you do want something more powerful, you should check out Elgato's line of capture cards.