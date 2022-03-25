Best capture cards for streaming Nintendo Switch iMore 2022

Nowadays, streaming video games is more common than ever and incredibly easy to do. You can stream directly to popular streaming websites like Twitch from your Playstation or Xbox, but not from your Nintendo Switch. Not to worry! If you want to stream all of your favorite new and classic Nintendo Switch games, all you need is one of these streaming cards to get started. Here are the best capture cards for streaming your Nintendo Switch.

The right card for any occasion

These are just some of our favorite capture cards for the Nintendo Switch. While on the expensive side, the best overall card is the Elgato HD60 S Capture Card. It's simple to use and is perfect for the Nintendo Switch, even if you've upgraded to the Nintendo Switch OLED.

Getting started streaming is easier than you might think, and with just a bit of work, you'll be streaming the best Nintendo Switch games in no time. While extremely expensive, if you opt for an even higher-end model such as the Elgato 4K60 S+, you'll be future-proofed for anything. You can also use these streaming cards for other devices, so be sure to take that and other Nintendo Switch accessories into consideration before you make any purchases. Are you just intending to capture Nintendo Switch gameplay, or do you need to be ready for anything?

If you only intend to capture Nintendo Switch gameplay, you don't need to blow out your wallet on a high-end option. If on the other hand you'll also be capturing high-end PC footage, or even gameplay from a newer console, then you'll want to consider spending more. For most aspiring streamers, the mid-range option will more than suffice, and you'll be streaming Nintendo Switch with Elgato HD60 S in no time.

If the price isn't your cup of tea, the AVerMedia Live Gamer Portable 2 Plus is also an excellent option. The PC-free mode is great for capturing Switch gameplay when you're away from your computer.