Nowadays, streaming video games is more common than ever and incredibly easy to do. You can stream directly to popular streaming websites like Twitch from your Playstation or Xbox, but not from your Nintendo Switch. Not to worry! If you want to stream all of your favorite new and classic Nintendo Switch games, all you need is one of these streaming cards to get started. Here are the best capture cards for streaming your Nintendo Switch.
- The cream of the crop: Elgato HD60 S+ Capture Card for Nintendo Switch
- A great choice: Elgato Game Capture HD60 Pro for Nintendo Switch
- No need for a computer: AVerMedia Live Gamer Portable 2 Plus for Nintendo Switch
- Extreme high-end: Elgato 4K60 S+
- A gamer's card: Razer Ripsaw HD Game Streaming Capture Card
- Extra support included: AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini for Nintendo Switch
- For future proofing: Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro for Nintendo Switch
- Plug and play: DIGITNOW USB 2.0 Video Capture Card
- Designed for the Switch: GENKI ShadowCast
- Powerful pass-through: Mirabox USB3.0 4K HDMI Video Capture Card
The cream of the crop: Elgato HD60 S+ Capture Card for Nintendo SwitchStaff Pick
Compact and easy to set up, the Elgato HD60 S+ is the perfect card for streaming your Nintendo Switch. It's able to capture footage at 1080 and at 60 FPS, as well as instantly stream your video to Youtube or Twitch with Instant Gameview.
A great choice: Elgato Game Capture HD60 Pro for Nintendo Switch
Elgato products have been the go-to choice for streamers and content creators for years, and for good reason. The Elgato Game Capture HD60 outputs a 1080p picture at 60FPS, no matter what game you're playing. The downside? The quality comes at a high price. It's also not portable and must be attached to a PCI-e slot.
No need for a computer: AVerMedia Live Gamer Portable 2 Plus for Nintendo Switch
This portable capture card is incredibly simple to use, making it one of the best capture cards for Nintendo Switch. Just connect the HDMI cables to the device, and you're good to go. You also don't need a computer to record; simply switch to the PC-free mode and record in 4k. The only downside is that you can't stream in 4k. That may not be too much of an issue, though, as the Nintendo Switch natively outputs a 1080p picture anyway.
Extreme high-end: Elgato 4K60 S+
If you intend to be recording far more than just Nintendo Switch gameplay, consider the Elgato 4K60 S+. While very expensive, it comes equipped with every feature you could possibly need, including allowing you to record directly onto an SD card or straight to your computer, capturing up to 4K 60 FPS gameplay with HDR support.
A gamer's card: Razer Ripsaw HD Game Streaming Capture Card
The Razer Ripsaw is a quality device. It features hardware-based audio capabilities, a hardwired mic, and headphone jacks for monitoring. It can also be 4K compatible, though the Razer Ripsaw doesn't have its own software.
Extra support included: AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini for Nintendo Switch
The AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini is a great, cheap option for those looking to stream their Nintendo Switch games. It can capture in full 1080p and includes RECentral software, which can help you moderate your stream.
For future proofing: Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro for Nintendo Switch
A 4k card isn't vital for the Nintendo Switch, so we recommend investing in this card only if you're interested in future-proofing. It offers support for streaming software like Streamlabs OBS out of the box. It even comes with a proprietary software suite. You can immediately start streaming Nintendo Switch gameplay at the highest possible resolution on Twitch or YouTube without a problem using this card.
Plug and play: DIGITNOW USB 2.0 Video Capture Card
The most affordable option on the list, this capture card is perfect for anyone looking to stream on a budget. It's very simple to plug in and play. The only problem is that it only outputs at 1080p at 30FPS. It'll barely do for the Switch, but it's not ideal if you're using other consoles.
Designed for the Switch: GENKI ShadowCast
The Genki ShadowCast is a tiny powerhouse that works with just about every console available, but it's specially designed to hide inside the Nintendo Switch dock. Simply launch the GENKI Arcade app on a computer, connect the USB-C cable to ShadowCast and insert the ShadowCast to begin streaming.
Powerful pass-through: Mirabox USB3.0 4K HDMI Video Capture Card
A zero-latency HDMI pass-through that's simple to use, the Mirabox capture card will provide capture resolution up to 1080/60Hz, with a 4K option. Perfect for streaming your Switch games to Youtube or Twitch.
The right card for any occasion
These are just some of our favorite capture cards for the Nintendo Switch. While on the expensive side, the best overall card is the Elgato HD60 S Capture Card. It's simple to use and is perfect for the Nintendo Switch, even if you've upgraded to the Nintendo Switch OLED.
Getting started streaming is easier than you might think, and with just a bit of work, you'll be streaming the best Nintendo Switch games in no time. While extremely expensive, if you opt for an even higher-end model such as the Elgato 4K60 S+, you'll be future-proofed for anything. You can also use these streaming cards for other devices, so be sure to take that and other Nintendo Switch accessories into consideration before you make any purchases. Are you just intending to capture Nintendo Switch gameplay, or do you need to be ready for anything?
If you only intend to capture Nintendo Switch gameplay, you don't need to blow out your wallet on a high-end option. If on the other hand you'll also be capturing high-end PC footage, or even gameplay from a newer console, then you'll want to consider spending more. For most aspiring streamers, the mid-range option will more than suffice, and you'll be streaming Nintendo Switch with Elgato HD60 S in no time.
If the price isn't your cup of tea, the AVerMedia Live Gamer Portable 2 Plus is also an excellent option. The PC-free mode is great for capturing Switch gameplay when you're away from your computer.
