Best USB microphone for Mac 2022

Whether you're video chatting with friends and family or signing into a remote work meeting, you can never go wrong with one of the best Mac USB microphones. Just plug one into your Mac, and just like that, you'll sound better and clearer than ever before. The best option when it comes to versatility and convenience is the Blue Yeti. Not only can it record in four different modes, but its 16bit/48kHz recording sample rate always comes out sounding loud and clear.

What are the best USB microphones you can buy right now?

Blue Yeti in black (Image credit: iMore)

Blue Yeti USB Mic for Recording & Streaming Most features for the best price Today's Best Deals View at Dell (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Sweetwater Sound (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Headphone jack for live monitoring + Manually gain adjustment + Four record modes + Great price Reasons to avoid - Micro-USB needed - You'll want a pop filter

Bottom line: There's a reason you've heard about the Yeti from everyone. It's nearly unmatched when it comes to value and versatility. A true all-rounder and perfect for your Mac.



The four different recording modes are where the Blue Yeti really shines because there's practically nothing you can't record with the Blue Yeti if it's set in the right mode. If you have a new MacBook with only USB-C ports, you will need one of the best USB-C Hubs for MacBook Pro to plug it in. Once you do, you won't be disappointed.

I'm not the only one that loves the Blue Yeti, Rene Ritchie has been using his for years, and he loves how easy the Blue Yeti is to use.

Its basic cardioid mode is fantastic for capturing a single voice or instrument in front of the mic, making it perfect for game streaming, video calls, or vocals.

The omnidirectional mode allows the Blue Yeti to pick up sounds from all around it, meaning you can put it in the middle of a table and have multiple people speaking, and it won't miss a single word. This mode is great for podcasting with multiple hosts and guests or for capturing the noise around you.

Bidirectional mode allows the Blue Yeti to be an interview microphone with minimal setup. Just put the microphone between you and the other person speaking and never touch it again.

Lastly, stereo recording mode allows the Blue Yeti to use the left and right channels to record in stereo and give your recordings a more realistic soundstage when there is more than one sound source in front of the microphone.

With four recording modes, plug-and-play functionality, and live monitoring, the Blue Yeti offers the most versatile experience for the best price.

(Image credit: Luke Filipowicz / iMore)

HyperX QuadCast S — RGB USB condenser microphone Stylish upgrade Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at HP (US) (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Headphone jack for live monitoring + Manually gain adjustment + Four record modes + RGB lighting + built-in pop filter Reasons to avoid - Not all features are available on Mac - A bit more expensive

Bottom line: HyperX has been killing it in the USB microphone market lately, and their QuadCast S offers all the versatility you need. Although it's a bit more expensive than our top pick, it easily records clean audio if you're on top of your gain control.



While the Blue Yeti may still take the top spot on our list because of its price, the HyperX QuadCast S (opens in new tab), which we've personally reviewed, is a close runner-up.

This microphone has handled everything I have thrown at it and has always left me impressed. Although it's primarily billed as a gaming microphone, I recorded podcasts, took video calls, laid down some acoustic guitar and basic vocals using the HyperX QuadCast S, and all of that sounded stellar.

The microphone records 48kHz/16-bit audio and has three 14mm condensers, which provides enough data for post-production if you want to go that route. You can certainly pop this microphone down in front of yourself and tune your voice in lots of different ways in your favorite audio mixing program of your choice. Even though I'm not a talented audio engineer or musician, I was able to lay down a pretty simple acoustic guitar track and then record some vocals and come out with a mix that sounded pretty good. Of course, hardcore musicians are definitely not using a USB microphone to record, but it certainly works for very basic music recording in a pinch.

As much as I have become enamored with this microphone, the QuadCast S has one glaring issue that might be a big deal to you. HyperX's software to control the microphone called Ngenuity is not available on Mac. This means that you can't customize the RGB lighting when using the QuadCast S with your Mac, so you're stuck with the rotating rainbow pattern.

Lastly, the stylish RGB lighting and the built-in pop filter are nice extra touches that help make the HyperX QuadCast S a real contender.

If you're split between this one and our previous pick, the Blue Yeti, see how they match up head to head.

Even though the Mac can't use all the features due to software limitations, the stylish look and beautifully clear audio recording make the HyperX QuadCast S is a solid USB microphone for Mac users.

Rode NT-USB Mini Promo Photo (Image credit: Rode)

Rode NT-USB Mini — USB microphone with detachable magnetic stand Perfect for staying mobile Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Sweetwater Sound (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Compact design + USB-C powered + Built-in pop filter Reasons to avoid - Only one recording pattern

Bottom line: If you need something compact but don't want to sacrifice recording quality, the Rode NT-USB Mini is worth a look. Plus, its magnetic stand makes it easy to move around when you need.



Rode has been an excellent producer of microphones for years now, and although the Rode NT-USB Mini may look unassuming, it's a handy little USB microphone. The Rode NT-USB Mini is a great compact option for recording voices with a magnetic stand that can easily attach to mic stands, an AUX input for live monitoring, and a built-in pop filter.

The 24-bit at 48Khz sample rate offers excellent audio quality, and the sound isolation that the unidirectional microphone gets out of such a small device is pretty impressive.

USB-C powered and a compact design make this an excellent microphone for a Macbook user.

Blue Yeti Nano Press Image (Image credit: Blue Microphones)

Blue Yeti Nano Professional Condenser USB Microphone A compact microphone that still offers a lot. Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Dell (opens in new tab) View at Sweetwater Sound (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Compact + Less expensive than Yeti + Plug-and-play Reasons to avoid - No manual gain control - Only two recording patterns

Bottom line: Blue takes a lot of what you love from its popular Yeti model and shrinks it down to a much more compact design. The two recording patterns give the Yeti Nano plenty of versatility for recording all sorts of audio.



Blue's newest USB microphone takes a lot of what people love about the Blue Yeti and shrinks it down (both in size and price) into a pretty compelling product. Both its cardioid and omnidirectional pickup patterns support sample rates up to 24-bit at 48Khz. Its included stand keeps it stable while recording, so you don't get any noise from the microphone moving around.

The cardioid and omnidirectional pickup patterns support sample rates up to 24-bit at 48Khz, which is slightly better than its larger version.

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

Audio-Technica AT2020USB+ Perfect for instruments and vocals Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Shock mount compatible + Live monitoring with the headphone jack + Plug-and-play Reasons to avoid - No gain control - Flimsy stand

Bottom line: If you're looking for a USB microphone to record singing, you need the AT2020USB+. It delivers a nice warm tone and is perfect for fitting into shock mounts or mic booms.



Functioning much like a traditional XLR microphone, the Audio-Technica AT2020USB+ is ideal for the singer/songwriter in you who loves to record digitally. Being a cardioid microphone, the AT2020USB+ performs best when recording sound from a single source located in front of the microphone. The AT2020USB+ is so great for musicians that it can easily fit into shock mounts and mic booms, allowing you to position the microphone perfectly in your space.

The 16bit/48kHz recording sample rate and ability to fit in most shock mounts and mic stands make it perfect for recording all sorts of instruments and vocals.

Best for iPhone: Shure MV5

(Image credit: Shure)

Shure MV5 For iPhone and Mac Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Apple (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Compatible with iPhone and Mac + Sturdy Design + Plug-and-play Reasons to avoid - No gain control

Bottom line: The Shure MV5 is a unique mic because it works both with Mac and iPhone, meaning you can record on the go when you aren't at your desk.



This mic comes with connections for both USB and Lightning ports. However, it is Apple MFi certified, which means it's designed to directly connect to iOS devices like your iPad or iPhone. It won't need special adapters or connection kits to work. So if you're looking for a super-fast way to record your voice and dictate some notes on your iPhone, this is a great way to do it.

Of course, just because it's designed to work well with iOS devices doesn't mean it won't work well with others. It can connect via USB and do all the same jobs with access to all the same features. Use this mic for vlogging, streaming, or just collecting your thoughts for whatever project you happen to be working on.

The MV5 comes with three digital signal processing modes for vocals, instruments, or flat recording. That makes it great for recording music in addition to your own vocals. It also automatically applies certain things like gain, EQ, and compression to get you optimal results out the gate, and you'll find you can really get the sound exactly the way you want it every time. There's even built-in headphones output for real-time monitoring. The mic's custom-tuned capsule provides the best audio.

Whether you're recording on your iPhone or your Mac, the Shure MV5 will provide a fantastic experience.

Samson Meteor Lifestyle (Image credit: Samson)

Samson Meteor (Chrome) Perfectly portable to take anywhere Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Super compact and portable + Plug-and-play + Inexpensive Reasons to avoid - Poor sound isolation - Only one recording pattern

Bottom line: The best thing about the Samson Meteor is its price. It's a neat little mic that can fit anywhere you want due to its compact size, but don't expect too much from the little guy.



Although the Meteor is only meant to capture a single sound source, it does record all of its audio at a 16-bit, 48kHz sample rate, which means you're getting great-sounding audio every time you sit in front of it. It's lightweight and quite compact, allowing you to transport the Meteor anywhere you need to go, so you never have to worry about sounding bad when you're on the road. It's probably the best Mac USB microphone for people constantly on the go because it's incredibly portable.

It's small and easy to carry around, meaning you can always bring it anywhere with your MacBook, and its price can't be beat.

Speak up!

Overall, the Blue Yeti is the best Mac USB microphone for most people. Its four recording modes offer an incredible amount of versatility, meaning regardless of what you're trying to record, you should be able to get a high-quality recording.

I have personally used my Blue Yeti to record podcasts with multiple guests, record guitar and vocals on a musical track, and for everyday use during multiple Skype and other video chat services, and I have never been disappointed. Plus, the Blue Yeti is one of the easiest ways to make you sound as good as possible on the Google Hangouts group calls you'll hop on for work.