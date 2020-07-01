Apple announced iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and macOS Big Sur during its WWDC event last week but as ever some changes couldn't get as much attention as others. The Voice Memos app is a good example of that with some new features coming out of the woodwork now people are testing the first round of betas. Top of the list is a new Enhance Recording feature that promises to reduce background noise and echoes.

It's clear why such a feature would be beneficial to the Voice Memos app and anything that makes memos easier to listen to is always a good idea. The feature was first spotted by Federico Viticci who pondered whether it could also be used for podcasting.

Voice Memos in iOS 14 has an 'Enhance Recording' feature that reduces background noise and echo to make voices more clear.



Kind of fun to imagine if Apple were to use this for Podcasts down the road... pic.twitter.com/GuqDsNYGsA — Federico Viticci (@viticci) June 30, 2020

As 9to5Mac points out, there's more going on in these updates than that, though. Users will finally be able to put memos into folders with a smart folder feature automatically sorting them based on whether they were recorded on an Apple Watch etc. Users will also be able to favorite specific recordings, too.

Apple has already released betas of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and macOS Big Sur to developers with public betas set to arrive next month. Everyone else will have to wait until September or thereabouts before they can enjoy everything these updates have to offer.