Apple released macOS Big Sur yesterday and device management outfit Jamf has already confirmed that it's good to go. In a statement to More, Jamf says that it's ready to support macOS Big Sur.

Jamf has been testing Apple's beta releases to make sure everything is good to go and, sure enough, day one support has been confirmed.

Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced it is prepared to support and extend key functionality in Apple's macOS Big Sur update, which became available today. Jamf customers can upgrade to macOS Big Sur the day it's available, and customers using Jamf for Apple security can be confident their endpoint security solution will work seamlessly with macOS Big Sur without disrupting end users or organizational security. Through extensive testing in Apple's beta releases, Jamf ensures compatibility for all of Apple's fall releases, including macOS Big Sur, across its solution portfolio.

It isn't just a case of supporting macOS Big Sur, either. Jamf says that the update adds features to user provisioning, enterprise workflows, and institutional security enhancement that will be of benefit to teams in all kinds of businesses.

You can learn what Jamf makes of the macOS Big Sur switch in its statement.