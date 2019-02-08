This simple and inexpensive folio style case protects your iPad Pro and doubles as a stand. You don't have to spend a lot of money for a professional-looking folio case. The latest model supports Apple Pencil charging.

ESR's Urban Premium Folio Case adds functionality to the newest iPad Pro without taking any away. The Sleep/Wake functionality is activated when you open and close the folio. The case doubles as a stand. You can prop up your iPad Pro at two different angles, both of which are appropriate for video viewing or reading.

There are button covers over the volume buttons and Sleep/Wake button. You'll find cutouts for the camera, speaker holes, and charging port. On the newest models, which are linked in this review, there is also a cutout large enough to charge and dock an Apple Pencil. Note that the cases I was sent, which you can see in my photos, do not have the large cutout. This misstep has since been fixed. You can still find the exact case I have on Amazon, but it costs the same as the updated one so there's really no reason to buy it unless you're sure you'll never want an Apple Pencil.

Unlike some folio cases, this one has a plastic frame inside to secure and protect your iPad. It even has a slight lip around the edge of the screen to protect your iPad's screen in case you were to place it face down with the folio open. It feels more protective than cases where the iPad attaches via magnets.

ESR's Urban Premium Folio Case is available for the 2018 12.9" or 11" iPad Pro and comes in three colors: Black, Twilight, and Knight. Twilight is a gray fabric; Knight is a gray and blue wood-grain faux leather.