The Apple Pencil Pro just got its first-ever discount — kit your iPad Pro or iPad Air out with the very best for less while you can

The Apple Pencil Pro is the latest and greatest stylus to come out of Apple Park and it's designed to be used with Apple's best iPads. If you're the proud owner of an M4 iPad Pro or an M2 iPad Air you're going to want an Apple Pencil Pro to make the most of it, but these things aren't cheap. However, right now Amazon is selling the stylus with its first-ever discount.
If you buy an Apple Pencil Pro from Apple right now you'll pay $129, but if you place your order from Amazon today you'll save $10 and pay just $119.
This is a deal that doesn't require you to enter any discount codes or clip any coupons, thankfully, but it's also a deal with no published end date. With that in mind, it's important to note that it could come to an end at any moment and, importantly, without any warning. We aren't expecting to see any Prime Day Apple deals on the Apple Pencil Pro, so this early discount could be the perfect complement to a Prime Day iPad deal saving, too.
The perfect drawing and note-taking accessory
Apple Pencil Pro | $129 $119 at Amazon
The Apple Pencil Pro is the latest model to be released and it's designed specifically for the M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air. With advanced features and an ergonomic design, it's arguably the best stylus you can buy today and now it's yours with a $10 discount.
The Apple Pencil Pro brings a new magnetic charging connection and improved controls to make it the ultimate note-taking and drawing accessory. Squeezing the Apple Pencil Pro offers easy access to new in-app tools while advanced title mechanics help the stylus know exactly what orientation it is in — offering apps the ability to adjust how you draw and write in the process.
Charging the Apple Pencil Pro is as simple as attaching it to the side of your iPad Pro or iPad Air, and that's also how you pair the stylus as well. You'll be up and running in no time and we're sure that you'll never look back. Just make sure to get this order in soon, before you miss out.
