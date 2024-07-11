I've played thousands of retro-emulated games, here's why an iPad Pro keyboard is the ultimate Delta companion in the Prime Day sale
Beat the boss with a keyboard, not with the iPad’s display.
If, like me, you’ve been using the Delta Game Emulator, a new 1.6 update is rolling out that adds iPad support, and it’s perfect timing with Amazon Prime Day starting on July 16.
We’re seeing a bunch of great Prime Day Apple deals already, and we’ve just spotted a great deal on an iPad Pro 11-inch Magic Keyboard that gives you a $50 saving.
I’ve been playing retro games on emulators for years — way before Apple allowed them onto the App Store in April this year, and using Delta through the App Store was the icing on the cake.
As a Patreon subscriber to Delta’s page, I’ve had access to Delta 1.6 for several months now. This update introduces iPad support, bug fixes, and more. What I didn’t know, until I accidentally stumbled upon it, was that I could play all my retro games through Delta on the Magic Keyboard. Playing these free Delta games with Apple’s accessory has been a lot of fun, and saves me from covering the iPad with my fingerprints as I try to play a Nintendo 64 game with the on-screen controls.
iPad Magic Keyboard | $299 $249 at Amazon
Although it’s great to have Delta arrive on iPad, you don’t want a bunch of fingerprints on the tablet’s display when playing all those games. The iPad Magic Keyboard, down to $249, works with the emulator, so you can press as many keys as you want when playing a game through Delta!
Price check: $249 at Best Buy | $269 at B&H Photo | $299 at Apple
The Magic Keyboard is not only a great controller for Delta, it’s also great as a keyboard. The keys have great travel, are also backlit for use in dark environments, and there are plenty of angles to adjust the iPad at when it’s connected.
When you’re done, you can fold the Magic Keyboard up which will make the iPad’s display automatically switch off, protecting the tablet from any sudden drops. We should mention that if you’re looking to mimic the experience of using a Nintendo DS even more on your iPad, consider the Apple Pencil 2, currently discounted to $79 at Walmart. Apple’s drawing pen can be used similarly to the stylus that came packaged with the DS handheld, so playing games like Brain Age and WarioWare with the Pencil could help bring back an even bigger wave of nostalgia for you.
